How It Happened: LSU Basketball's Second Half Surge Not Enough in 88-85 Loss to Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS – The LSU Men’s Basketball lost their 11th SEC game of the season 88-85 to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night inside the Moody Center.

The Tigers fall to 14-12 overall and 2-11 in SEC play, while Texas advances to 17-9 and 8-5 in SEC play.

Midway through the first half, LSU and Texas traded blows, as the game was tied at 15 with 11:10 to play in the first half. Max Mackinnon returned from injury off the bench and knocked down his first two baskets. The three ball started to fall for Texas, allowing them to build a lead. Texas shot six-of-nine from three in the first half to take go into the half up 16, 48-33. Texas was 63% from the field to LSU’s 40%. The Tigers were just one-of-four from three in the first half.

In the second half, LSU’s offense got into a rhythm, going on a 22-13 run over the first 7:39 of the second half. Max Mackinnon began to take over the game for LSU, putting up 21 points in the second half alone.

Late into the half, it became a battle at the free throw line, and the Tigers won that battle going 10-of-13 from the line in the second half to Texas’s 15-of-24. LSU outscored Texas 52-40 in the second half and had 23 bench points to Texas’s two. The Tigers were able to get within three with 1:39 to play, but in the end, LSU was never able to tie or take the lead, falling 88-85.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

Max Mackinnon was the leading scorer for the Tigers, finishing with 27 on 11-of-17 shooting. Marquel Sutton finished with 21 and was eight-of-eight from the free throw line. Michael Nwoko had 17 points and Jalen Reece had 14.

Dailyn Swain was the leading scorer for Texas, finishing with 21 points on seven of 12 shooting.

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, February 21 as they return home to face #25 Alabama. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

