LSU Can't Find a Rhythm in 79-67 Loss to Arkansas in SEC Tournament

It was the story of the Tigers 2021-22 season in their SEC tournament quarterfinal matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Starting the game off strong, but struggling in the second half, the Tigers just couldn’t get things going down the stretch in 79-67 loss.

Led by All-SEC First-Team member JD Notae, the Razorbacks floor general set the tone for his veteran heavy group. Getting to his spots and knocking down open threes, Notae proved why he’s been one of the nation’s top point guards this season.

“The key to the game was when Notae went out with two fouls in the first half and we couldn’t stretch the lead like we needed to,” Wade said. “That was the whole key to the game. We can’t play from behind that much against Arkansas.”

The defensive intensity from both programs to get things rolling was everything fans expected from this one. With neither team getting into a rhythm, shooting under 30% from the field and 20% from three in the half, no team was willing to give up an inch.

Though the Tigers defensive energy came to haunt them towards the backend of the first half with Xavier Pinson, Tari Eason and Efton Reid all having to take a seat with two fouls each. With some questionable foul calls, head coach Will Wade picked up a technical before the half, hoping to spark this team to close out the period strong.

The Razorbacks capitalized off of the lackadaisical play from the Tigers and ended the half on a run, taking a 29-26 lead into the break. For LSU, their First-Team All-SEC superstar, Eason, just couldn’t buy a bucket. Getting double teamed at times and having the defense consistently collapse on him, it was a struggle for the projected first round draft pick.

It was all Arkansas in the second half. Seemingly shot out of a cannon from the first possession, they never looked back, going on a 13-0 run in the first four minutes of the final period. With a commanding 16-point lead, the Tigers battled, but couldn’t stop this deep Razorback squad.

“We didn’t make a basket for the first four minutes of the second half,” Wade said. “We went like eight minutes without making a basket. We hit a couple free throws, but our offense gets that stagnant. Our defense can’t hold that long.”

Au’Diese Toney led the way for Arkansas in the scoring column, tallying 22 points on 2-of-3 from three while Chris Lykes gave tremendous minutes off the bench for his squad. Racking up 18 points, taking over as the closer down the stretch, Lykes continued to get to his spots.

“[Lykes] is a dynamic scorer, very, very good player,” Wade said. “He was on the scout. He really hurt us”

For the Tigers, the tremendous effort from Darius Days helped keep things competitive. Despite not getting a three-ball to fall, Days got to the basket and forced fouls to get to the line. Scoring 14 points, on a quiet night from this LSU offense, Days’ veteran leadership went a long way.

Big-time minutes from freshman guard Brandon Murray also played a factor in keeping the Tigers within striking range. Adding 13 points for this LSU squad on 4-of-9 shooting, the youngster was a tremendous bright spot for the Tigers.

A learning experience for Wade’s group, their focus now shifts to Selection Sunday where they’ll find out their seed for the NCAA Tournament. Fighting until the very end against a fiery Arkansas squad, this LSU team is poised to come back strong to make a run during the Big Dance.

“We’re definitely going to go on a run,” Days said. “More than likely going to be a five or six seed. We’re excited and coach is going to do the best to his ability to get us ready.”