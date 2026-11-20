LSU men's basketball has had quite the week. It didn't involve playing top-ranked teams in the league or conference, but a back-and-forth brawl between the university and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey over forward/gaurd R.J. Luis.

University president Wade Rousse settled the ongoing issue on Thursday by releasing a statement that instructed head coach Will Wade to not list Luis on the roster, after the SEC was expected to punish the school.

While it was a much-needed end to the debate, it still left LSU with an empty roster spot and the loss of a player who was wearing the purple and gold Tigers jersey on Wednesday night.

Filling The Gap

Oct 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward R.J. Luis Jr. (12) loses control of the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Chucky Hepburn (24) and forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After getting approval from the conference on Monday to be listed on the roster, Luis played his first - and last - game at LSU. His Tiger career lasted a whopping 15 minutes, making it one of the shortest stints in the school's history for a high-profile transfer.

During the brief time spent on the court, Luis was able to put down 11 points and nine rebounds during the team's 79-67 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

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Unfortunately, the team won't have that production again this season, leaving a gap the Tigers unexpectedly had to fill, raising questions about who will step up to fill his shoes.

As LSU looks to replace the 6-foot-7 former pro, the next best option is guard Donovan Dent, who transferred to Baton Rouge from UCLA.

Dent currently leads the team in points with 14.4 per game and also leads the team with 9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game. He's been able to become a major scoring success for the Tigers within the paint, while another guard is putting up impressive numbers from deep.

Guard Abdi Bashir Jr. could also be LSU's next-best option to replace Luis, as he's made 17 of his 45 attempted three-pointers this season. He sits just behind Dent in team points with 14.2 per game.

Bashir fits Luis' dominant frame on the court as well, standing just two inches shorter at 6'5, to be a massive shooting target on the court.

As Luis was expected to be cleared to play for the season, the Tigers have an unexpected re-route in finding players who will deliver the expected success from Luis ahead of the team's matchup against Queens on Saturday.

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