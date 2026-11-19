Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I encourage you to do something else tonight other than watch the lousy Texans and even lousier Colts .

In today’s SI:AM:

🏀 College basketball’s neutral site obsession

✅ Week 11 NFL picks

⚾ Twins reunite with starting pitcher

From the Celtics to LSU

Things are looking up for the LSU men’s basketball program. The Tigers are ranked in the AP poll for the first time since 2022, improved to 5–0 after beating Louisiana-Monroe last night and did so after adding a potential star to their roster. The issue is that the NCAA and SEC aren’t happy to see that player on the floor.

RJ Luis Jr. made his LSU debut in the team’s 79–67 win over ULM, scoring 11 points and collecting nine rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench. It was Luis’s first college game since March 2025, when he played for St. John’s and lost to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament. In the interim, Luis turned pro, went undrafted, signed with the Jazz, got traded to the Celtics, played in three NBA preseason games, got cut and then decided to go back to school .

Luis signed with LSU in May and has spent the past several months in limbo, waiting to see if he would be declared eligible and if LSU would add him to the roster. Finally, late last week, an East Baton Rouge judge issued an injunction prohibiting the SEC and NCAA from punishing LSU for rostering Luis.

It’s not a surprise that Luis’s controversial return to college involves coach Will Wade, who has a reputation for bending the rules ( to put it mildly ), and LSU, which sought to add two former NFL players to its football roster before this season. While the school backed down in the case of the football players, Luis’s participation is a direct challenge to the NCAA and SEC. The conference called LSU’s decision to roster Luis “deeply concerning and disappointing.”

Luis’s lawyers argue that his case is similar to the many others that have played out across college sports this year. But is it? Those cases involved players who graduated before the NCAA announced its new “five-in-five” rule . Take Luis’s new LSU teammate Skyy Clark, for example. Clark played one season at Illinois, one at Louisville and then two at UCLA. He was one of three dozen players who joined a lawsuit in Kentucky seeking to play a fifth season this year and emerged victorious just before the start of the season after a back-and-forth court battle.

Clark’s situation is far different from Luis’s, though. Clark didn’t choose to end his college career. He played his fourth season, which at the time was the maximum number of years allowed under NCAA rules, and thought he was done. But when the NCAA changed the rules to give players five years of eligibility, he successfully argued the new rules should apply to him. That’s not what happened with Luis. His college career began the same year as Clark’s, but Luis decided to turn pro after his junior season at St. John’s. He bet that he’d be good enough to make an NBA roster, and he lost. He knew the risk he was taking. By staying in the NBA draft, he was forfeiting his fourth season of eligibility. Then, after his NBA gamble backfired, he lucked out when the NCAA expanded eligibility to five years and lucked out again by finding a favorable judge.

LSU is benefiting from creative eligibility interpretations more than any team in the country. In addition to Luis and Clark, the Tigers also have fifth-year senior Donovan Dent, who successfully sued to gain eligibility. They also have four players—Saliou Niang, Brice Dessert, Michael Ružić and Gilad Levy—who played professionally in Europe. It’s a talented group that, if it meshes well, could be a Final Four contender. It also makes LSU the sport’s biggest villain.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Sonny Gray is headed back to the Twins after three years away. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top five…

Jamal Murray came up clutch as the Nuggets overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Celtics. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

… things I saw last night:

5. Central Michigan punter Declan Duley’s 86-yard kick that was downed at the 1-yard line. It was the longest punt in school history.

4. Dmitri Simashev’s coast-to-coast goal .

3. Luka Dončić’s one-handed assist while falling out of bounds. (The Jazz beat the Lakers to snap Los Angeles’s nine-game winning streak.)

2. Two clutch buckets by Jamal Murray as the Nuggets completed a 17-point comeback against the Celtics.

1. Buffalo receiver Chance Morrow’s preposterous touchdown catch . Here’s another angle that makes it easier to see just how tough it was . The Bulls beat Central Michigan, 40–21, to improve to 6–1 in the MAC and remain in a three-way tie atop the conference.

📺 What we’re watching today …

NFL

Colts at Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

It’s a classic AFC South stinker on Thursday Night Football as the disappointing Texans (3–6) take on the tanking Colts (3–7).

Men’s college basketball

No. 8 Houston vs. No. 11 Kansas (in Las Vegas), 11 p.m. ET, ESPN

NBA

Knicks at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV