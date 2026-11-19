The LSU Tigers men's basketball team is off to a 5-0 start in the first season of Will Wade's second stint.

LSU already has a signature win on its resume after beating then-No. 14 Gonzaga at the buzzer on Saturday in Spokane thanks to a game-winning triple from Donovan Dent with one second left.

But despite the early success, the Tigers are continuing to make headlines in the court room following the recent addition of R.J. Luis Jr. to the team's official roster.

RJ Luis Jr.'s Attorneys File Motion Against SEC, Greg Sankey

St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. (12) during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per reports from ESPN, Luis Jr.'s attorneys have filed a motion requesting 19th Judicial District Court Judge William Jorden to hold SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey in contempt of court following the conference's statement on Tuesday that said Luis joining LSU is a "deeply concerning and disappointing development."

Luis Jr's attorneys told ESPN that it views this statement as a "threat" toward Luis Jr. and that the SEC is singling him out despite multiple other teams in the conference having previously rostered players with a similar history to Luis.

Sankey could now be called to the stand in Baton Rouge in the near future if this motion is accepted.

This comes after the SEC had said in writing that LSU would not receive any punishment for rostering Luis. But that tone has clearly changed.

As a reminder, Luis never played officially in a professional game despite signing an undrafted NBA contract with the Boston Celtics.

This entire situation is one big headache to keep track of, but how did Luis look on the court Wednesday night in his LSU debut against Louisiana Monroe?

How RJ Luis Performed in His LSU Debut

Luis Jr. came off the bench in Wednesday's 79-67 win over ULM, finishing with 11 points (3 of 9 shooting), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes of action.

The final score was closer than many expected but all of the attention was on how Luis played.

Wade told the media that Luis Jr. had not practiced with the team prior to Wednesday. This make it even more impressive that we has able to come in and have an impact, regardless of the opponent.

A former Big East Player of the Year, expect Luis Jr. to work his way into the starting lineup once he gets acclimated.

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