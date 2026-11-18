Like a president emboldened by a victorious and sometimes combative election—see last year’s exit from Ole Miss—Lane Kiffin took to Death Valley with campaign promises abound for the LSU Tigers in Year 1.

“I know that we have, with the passion of the LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU,” Kiffin said at his introductory news conference last December. “It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football, and that’s what we’re here to do.”

But after Saturday’s gut-wrenching and College Football Playoff eliminating loss in the final seconds to the Texas Longhorns, Kiffin, with no championship push to show for one of the most expensive rosters and coaching staffs in the sport, has resorted to one of politics’ oldest tricks: the blame game.

Kiffin, on a teleconference with reporters just a day after the loss to the Longhorns, said he wasn’t taking a shot at the previous administration, then kinda, sorta took a shot at former Tigers coach Brian Kelly.

“I don’t think I’m saying a secret, truth be told, of not really good recruiting,” Kiffin said. “I’m not throwing a shot. I’m seeing not really good recruiting that got here and developed, or you wouldn’t be in this situation or we wouldn’t be here, too.”

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Never mind that Kiffin imported 40-plus transfers in what was widely touted as the best portal class in the sport. Never mind that Kelly, awkward dance moves and all, brought in top-10 recruiting classes in each of his final three seasons as Tigers coach. Never mind that Kiffin has lost four conference games in Year 1, and that Kelly, the man who LSU ran out of town and then tried to wiggle out of paying his buyout, never lost more than three SEC contests in three full seasons at the helm. The coach-turned-CBS-analyst is somewhere sipping on imaginary tea like Kermit the frog while checking in on the goings on in Baton Rouge.

From a simple numbers perspective, it seemed like Kiffin’s maiden voyage with the Tigers was successful. LSU ranked first in the SEC in total offense and defense. Kiffin’s handpicked quarterback Sam Leavitt checks in at eighth in the country in QBR.

But the expedition has been rife with turbulence. Kiffin’s Tigers have a -4 turnover differential and have won the turnover battle in just one game this season.

Leavitt, tied for the nation’s lead in interceptions with 12, has been careless with the football, particularly in the game’s biggest moments, such as his fourth-quarter fumble in the eventual overtime loss to Kentucky, or his three red zone interceptions in the defeat to Texas.

And Kiffin’s defense, led by $3.1 million-per-season defensive coordinator Blake Baker, has crumbled in the fourth quarter in consecutive games, surrendering 24 points to Alabama and Texas in final-period collapses that have sealed the Tigers’ CFP fate.

Was any of that Kelly's fault?

The way Baker’s defense was schooled on the final play against Texas, an Arch Manning touchdown pass to an uncovered Raleek Brown in the flat with seconds left, brought back bad memories of the miscommunication on the game-sealing two-point conversion in the loss to Kentucky four weeks ago.

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Kiffin, whose live reaction to the play was almost like the seven stages of grief, later admitted he has had nightmares about Texas’s last-second touchdown. That in his dream, he uses the one timeout LSU has remaining before the final play suggests that at least more than one waking moment has been spent second-guessing his decision to go laissez-faire before the final play of the Texas game.

It may not be the only decision Kiffin is second-guessing. The man who has never coached in the CFP led a team to the CFP last season, only to leave before he had a chance to coach the team in the CFP. The CFP was right there for Kiffin with Ole Miss. In Year 1 at LSU, it seems as far away as the 300-plus-mile drive from Oxford to Baton Rouge.

One could hardly blame the man if his subconscious played regretful visions of him pacing the sidelines for the Rebels in the CFP on repeat.

If anything, Kiffin going through it on the sideline in the final seconds of the loss to Texas was as much about realizing all the work that has gone into a season that will be deemed a failure as it was about his realization of the work that is yet to come.

Because Kiffin is going to feel the pressure more in Year 2 after this disappointment. Kelly coached just four seasons for the Tigers. Ed Orgeron lasted just two years after leading the Tigers to one of the great championship seasons in the sport’s history.

So Kiffin, one of the more capable coaches in the sport, will have to coach better. He’ll have to hit the portal as hard or harder than he did this year, and may need to find a new quarterback, depending on what Leavitt opts to do at season’s end. He’ll have to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to recruiting (he’s already reeled in the No. 11 class in 2027).

But blaming his predecessor? Blaming the second- and third-tier players on a $50 million roster? Kiffin should be better than that.

If he really wants to return LSU to championship glory, he should heed the advice of one of his peers on the subject of excuses, which Kiffin seems to be making a lot of lately.

“Excuses are like buttholes,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said. ”Everyone has them and they all stink.”

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