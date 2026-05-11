LSU Tigers Depth Chart After Addition Of Michigan State Transfer Divine Ugochukwu

The LSU Tigers men's basketball team has been busy adding some intriguing talent to the roster for next season as Will Wade begins his return in Baton Rouge. The offseason started out with a ton of uncertainty, but the Tigers have bounced back with a few notable moves.

One of LSU's latest additions came last week, as the team landed a commitment from Michigan State transfer guard Divine Ugochukwu. He joins the Tigers after averaging 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season with the Spartans. Ugochukwu began his career with the Miami Hurricanes and is now set to play for his third team in three years.

With Ugochukwu's addition, it's a good time to take a look back at where things stand on LSU basketball's depth chart.

LSU Tigers Basketball Depth Chart After Portal Additions

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu passes the ball against Northwestern during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- Divine Ugochukwu, G



- Abdi Bashir Jr., G



- Mouhamed Dioubate, F



- Márcio Santos, F



- ?

The Tigers don't have a full starting five at this point, let alone a complete roster, and will need to add some experience off the bench in order to raise the ceiling of next year's team. Many other programs around the country already have a full rotation set in stone, but Wade and staff remain a bit far behind in the process.

LSU got hit with some unfortunate luck, as many of the team's best players from last year were either out of eligibility or elected to enter the transfer portal.

Either way, things are looking up for LSU. Whether or not the current roster will take the Tigers back to the NCAA Tournament is to be determined, but there's little doubt that the team is starting to look the part on paper.

Last season at NC State, Wade had a strong collection of talent on his roster, but the team was never quite able to put it all together. The Wolf Pack entered the year with high expectations and were eventually the No. 23 team in the country by the third week of the season.

Things will be different for Wade at LSU. The Tigers won't be expected to make much noise in the SEC next season. Earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament would easily make his first year back a successful season, but any hopes of the program being able to contend will have to be put on hold until Wade shows he has things headed in the right direction.

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