LSU Women's Basketball Forward Aneesah Morrow Receives Prestigious Accolade
ATLANTA – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award which is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Morrow’s defensive impact has come in a variety of ways this season. Morrow ranks No. 4 nationally with 8.5 defensive rebounds per game, limiting opponents second chance opportunities. She also grabs 2.6 steals per game which ranks in the top-25 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC.
Morrow leads the country with 27 double-doubles this season. She also leads the country in rebounds (13.6 rpg) and offensive rebounds (5.2 orpg). Morrow is the only player this season with over 550 points and 400 rebounds.
The senior from Chicago is leaving her name in the record books as one of the top players in women’s college basketball history. With 101 career double-doubles, Morrow is just the second player in NCAA DI history to reach the century mark in double-doubles. With 1,665 career rebounds, she ranks No. 4 in NCAA DI history (she is 47 rebounds shy of No. 3). Morrow is also one of only eight players in NCAA DI history with 2,500+ career points and 1,500+ career rebounds.
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists
Lauren Betts, UCLA
Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee
Rori Harmon, Texas
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Aneesah Morrow, LSU
Sedona Prince, TCU
JJ Quinerly, West Virginia
Taylor Thierry, Ohio State
Makayla Timpson, Florida State
JuJu Watkins, USC
Injury Report on Morrow Prior to NCAA Tournament:
Morrow was held out of the second half on LSU's SEC Tournament semifinal after battling the injury with Mulkey providing an update following the contest in Greenville (S.C.).
“I just talked to the doctor. The last Texas game she got stepped on and they put her in a boot cause it was bruised. She reaggravated, this is the medical term I got, reaggravated a mid foot sprain," Mulkey said following Saturday's game.
"She was wearing a boot last week, she’ll wear a boot now, but, you know, she’s good to go. She was fighting them to get back in the game and they’re like, oh, no, we got bigger fish fish to fry.”
“She can go for the tournament. She was ready to come back out there and the doctors said, 'Why would you go out there? Win or lose, we got playoffs and are hosting.' Everything’s good. I know the NCAA [is watching]. We have everybody!”
LSU was also without All-SEC First-Team guard Flau'Jae Johnson for the showdown along with sophomore phenom Mikaylah Williams sitting back in foul trouble for most of the night.
Despite being shorthanded, the Tigers battled until the buzzer against a fiery Texas Longhorns squad.
LSU will now sit back and wait for their seed in the NCAA Tournament with the program set to receive home-court for the First Round and Second Round.
