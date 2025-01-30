LSU Women's Basketball Injury Report: The Latest on Last-Tear Poa's Status
No. 7 LSU (21-1, 6-1 SEC) will host No. 13 Oklahoma (16-4, 4-3 SEC) in a top-15 showdown Thursday night in the PMAC at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN for the annual whiteout game.
Kim Mulkey and Co. will look to remain on track following a Sunday victory over the Texas A&M Aggies on short rest after a contest against South Carolina last Friday.
But LSU will be without a key component on Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with backup point guard Last-Tear Poa out for the showdown, the Southeastern Conference revealed via the injury report.
Poa will miss her second straight game after being out for Sunday against the Aggies as well.
Thursday's battle against the Oklahoma Sooners will be the biggest home game of the season to this point in a Top-15 battle.
All eyes will be on slowing down Sooners star Reagan Beers and Co. with Aneesah Morrow, Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams looking to do the heavy lifting.
Oklahoma, in its first season in the SEC, joined the conference after claiming the Big 12 Championship last season. Both the Tigers and the Sooners rank in the top-3 nationally in rebounding. They also both rank in the top-10 in scoring with both teams thriving in transition.
Beers leads the Sooners with 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Counterintuitively, through seven conference games, Beers scores significantly less per game during wins as compared to losses.
Prior to Thursday’s game, SportsCenter will be live from the PMAC Pad from 1-2 and then there will be a party on the pad starting at 3:30 with vendors and activities for fans to enjoy. There will be a white shirt on every seat in the PMAC for the whiteout.
The ESPN2 broadcast will feature Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
What's the latest AP Top-25 Poll look like? Where did the Tigers land after going 1-1 in SEC play last week?
LSU Falls in the Polls:
LSU fell two spots to No. 7 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after splitting games at No. 2 South Carolina on Friday and against Texas A&M on Sunday.
The Tigers are back for two more games in the PMAC this week. LSU will host No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT for the annual white out game on ESPN2. The Tigers will then host Mississippi State on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
The Latest AP Poll:
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Texas
- UConn
- LSU
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Duke
- Kansas State
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- Michigan State
- NC State
- Tennessee
- Cal
- Georgia Tech
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma State
- Florida State
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.