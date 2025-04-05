LSU Women's Basketball Portal Buzz: The Latest on an All-Big Ten Transfer Target
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue working through the offseason with a focus on the NCAA Transfer Portal market.
Following an Elite Eight loss to the UCLA Bruins, Mulkey and Co. have begun navigating the recruiting trail with the program preparing to reconstruct the roster in Baton Rouge.
One name that LSU has been linked to as of late is All-Big Ten forward Cotie McMahon.
The Ohio State forward has been listed as one of the top available players in the portal with the LSU Tigers listed as the favorite upon entry.
CBS Sports labeled Mulkey's crew as the early front-runners for McMahon once she entered the NCAA Transfer Portal:
"Kim Mulkey and LSU are currently the front-runners to land McMahon. Recently, the Tigers have had a spoils for riches on their roster -- especially in the frontcourt. They've had major transfer portal wins at the forward spot with Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow.
"However, with Reese's WNBA stardom and Morrow's impending exit, LSU will need to fill a void at that position. McMahon could do this for the Tigers. Her close to 16 points of production would pair well with the Tigers' stout backcourt."
Now, according to a new report, the LSU Tigers are shifting focus elsewhere with a new contender emerging in the "McMahon Sweepstakes": Ole Miss.
Ole Miss, Kentucky and Tennessee are the trio of schools listed as the teams to watch as McMahon's portal process ramps up heading into the weekend.
McMahon has handled business during her three seasons of college ball after being named to the All-Big Ten team's throughout her time with Ohio State.
She was named to the first team in 2024 and 2025 along with second team in 2023. McMahon was also named the conference's Freshman of the Year in 2023.
Despite initial reports circulating that the LSU Tigers were the team to beat, it appears the program will now be shifting focus towards other available portal targets.
Mulkey and the Tigers have lost a pair of starters to the Transfer Portal thus far with Sa'Myah Smith and Last-Tear Poa departing the program.
