LSU Women's Basketball Portal Target Reveals Transfer Destination to SEC Rival
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers remain on the hunt for the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal as the program reconstructs the roster for next season.
Following an Elite Eight loss to the UCLA Bruins, all attention shifted towards the recruiting trail in search of America's top talent.
LSU was instantly linked to the top prospect available in Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson.
The leading scorer in college basketball during the 2024-25 season, Latson became the No. 1 player in the Transfer Portal with the "Who's Who" of hoops reaching out.
She led the nation in scoring last season with 25.2 points a night for the Seminoles, but she's been productive her an entire career.
For her career, Latson has averaged 22.5 points while averaging over 20 points every season of her college tenure.
During the 2024-25 season, Latson also logged in 4.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, plus a whopping 2.2 steals.
Mulkey and the LSU Tigers remained on the hunt for Latson's services, but it quickly became a South Carolina recruitment to lose.
Ultimately, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks got Latson in Columbia for a visit and sealed the deal. The top prospect committed to South Carolina on Tuesday morning.
Mulkey and Co. are currently sitting with one commitment via the NCAA Transfer Portal in Notre Dame's Kate Koval, a former Top-10 prospect in America.
Tigers Reel in Addition No. 1: Kate Koval [Notre Dame]
LSU has announced the addition of 6-5 sophomore Kate Koval to its roster for the upcoming season.
“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said.
“Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”
Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.
Koval was the USBWA National Freshman of the Week on November 18 after a quick start to her college career. Through the first three games of her career, Koval had 40 points, 33 rebounds, 8 assists and 15 blocks.
According to OptaSTATS, the last D1 freshman (male or female) to reach those numbers in any three-game span is Kentucky’s Anthony Davis.
After recording her first double-double in her third game with 14 points and 16 rebounds against James Madison, Koval went for 11 points and 19 rebounds against Lafayette.
The Kyiv, Ukraine native came to the United States in 2021, going on to become the No. 5 overall player and the top-rated post player in the Class of 2024 as a forward at Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York.
Koval played in the McDonald’s All-America game, the SLAM All-America game, the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit. She was the 2023-24 New York Gatorade Player of the Year.
