Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Start Time for Sunday's Game 3 Matchup

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Sunday afternoon for Game 3 against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Charles Hawkins Field in Nashville (Tenn.).

After a devastating 11-3 loss on Saturday night, Johnson and Co. enter Sunday looking to avoid being swept in the Tigers opening SEC series of the 2026 season.

LSU starting pitcher Cooper Moore (3-2) was charged with the loss, allowing five runs – four earned – on seven hits in 4.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

“We want to be better, our players want to be better,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “and we will continue to put in the work we need to do in order to get better. I need to do what’s best for our players, so helping them to play better baseball via shifting personnel, via coaching development, is really important. I can tell you that is taking place in a very serious and thoughtful manner.”

Now, all focus has turned to Game 3 with William Schmidt set to take the mound for the defending National Champions.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Preview: No. 9 LSU Tigers (13-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-7)

DATES/TIMES

• Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Charles Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn. (3,802)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 9 NCBWA; No. 13 Baseball America; No. 13 D1 Baseball; No. 13 USA Today

• VU – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

Sunday – ESPN2

Pitching Matchups:

Game 3

LSU – So. RH William Schmidt (3-1, 2.45 ERA, 22.0 IP, 4 BB, 33 SO

VU – So. RH Nate Taylor (0-3, 4.91 ERA, 18.1 IP, 12 BB, 24 SO)

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Vanderbilt Scouting Report:

• Vanderbilt is 11-7 this season, and the Commodores are batting .318 as a team with 36 doubles, four triples, 44 homers and 20 steals in 25 attempts … eight Vanderbilt hitters are batting .300 or better on the year.

• Infielder Ryker Waite is batting a team-high .396 with five doubles, one triple, two homers, 14 RBI and five stolen bases … utility player Braden Holcomb is hitting .353 and leads Vanderbilt in homers (10) and RBI (31).

• The Commodores’ pitching staff has a 3.94 cumulative ERA with 180 strikeouts in 146.1 innings while allowing just a .217 opponent batting average

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