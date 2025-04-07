LSU Women's Basketball's Angel Reese Reacts to Paige Bueckers, UCONN Winning Title
Former LSU star Angel Reese headlined one of the most impactful high school recruiting classes of all-time prior to becoming a household name.
The 2020 Recruiting Cycle was filled with future stars from top to bottom with Reese joining multiple critical components to the growth of women's basketball.
Alongside Reese was 2025 National Champion Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Hailey Van Lith, Kamilla Cardoso and Cameron Brink, among others.
Reese took home a title during her time in Baton Rouge as a member of the 2023 National Championship team, but her marketing ability off the floor has helped broadened the reach of women's basketball.
Now, after Sunday's National Championship, it was Bueckers' turn to hoist the hardware in the air after claiming her first title with the Huskies.
“I mean, they’ve all been gratifying. Don’t get me wrong. But, this one here, because of the way it came about and what’s been involved? It's been a long time since I’ve been that emotional when a player’s walked off the court,” UCONN head coach Geno Auriemma said.
“I love you,” Auriemma said was his message to her in that moment. “That’s all I can say. I love you.”
The 2020 Women's Basketball Recruiting Class is one that has changed the trajectory of the college game and WNBA with Reese acknowledging it on social media.
Clark and Reese have become faces of the WNBA with Bueckers projected to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Four of the top five recruits from the 2020 women's basketball recruiting class have now won national titles: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso.
The fifth is none other than Clark, who's paved her way as the top figure in the women's game.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.