The No. 9 LSU Tigers continued their historic start to the season Monday night, defeating Troy 116-70 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. With the win, LSU recorded its fifth consecutive game scoring at least 100 points to open the season, but it wasn't just the Tigers' offense that was humming.

LSU's defensive pressure played a major role in the lopsided victory, forcing 37 turnovers and turning those mistakes into scoring opportunities throughout the night.

The Tigers tallied 21 steals and scored 48 points off turnovers. On the other hand, Troy only managed eight steals. LSU also finished with 22 fast-break points, showcasing just how valuable their pesky hands proved to be.

Defense fuels another offensive showcase

Troy came into Monday's contest looking to challenge one of the top teams in the country, and managed to keep the game competitive in its early stages. Troy scored 21 points in the opening quarter and kept the game within 10 points, sitting at a 29-21 LSU lead after the first 10.

Things quickly got away from the Trojans in the second quarter.

LSU took complete control of the game, holding Troy to just six points while putting up a 35-spot of its own. The Tigers' defensive pressure made it hard for the Trojans to simply hang on to possession as the turnovers began to mount.

By halftime, LSU built a 64-27 lead, putting any hope of a major upset on ice for the Trojans.

The Tigers' ability to create extra possessions was the driving force behind their offensive explosion. LSU scored 48 points off Troy's 37 turnovers, and the number could of been even higher.

While LSU did shoot 48.8% from the field, Troy kept pace, shooting at a 50% clip from three-point range, knocking down 13 long balls. However, the Trojans' inability to take care of the basketball was far too costly for them to overcome.

The Tigers also finished with 31 second-chance points, giving them another avenue to keep the scoreboard moving.

Five straight 100 point games

Offensively, LSU continued to get production from across its lineup. Six Tigers finished in double figures, led by ZaKiyah Johnson, who tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Mikaylah Williams followed suit with 21 points of her own, six assists and five steals, while Jada Williams added 17 points and five steals to her stat line.

LSU's depth has been key to the strong start to the season, but Monday's performance showed that the Tigers don't have to rely solely on their half-court offense to put up big numbers.

Between the 21 steals, 48 points off turnovers and 22 fast-break points, LSU proved the old saying that sometimes good defense is the best offense.

The Tigers will look to keep the early-season momentum going Thursday when Fairleigh Dickinson visits Baton Rouge on Thursday.

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