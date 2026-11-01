Kim Mulkey's LSU Team Is Already Sending an Intimidating Message

As LSU football is dominating opponents on the field, the women's basketball program is controlling the court after two successful preseason exhibitions last week.

Kim Mulkey and her Lady Tigers head into the season as the No. 9-ranked team in the AP Poll, before two blowout wins in preseason play over UNT Dallas and Loyola.

After making an early statement for the season, Mulkey and her squad are becoming an intimidating competitor for the upcoming season.

In the Numbers

Mikaylah Williams 12, LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball take on Texas Tech in the 2026 NCAA Div I Women’s Basketball Championship at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Sunday, March 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After beating Loyola New Orleans 119-54 in the final exhibition of the preseason, the Lady Tigers won over the Wolf Pack on the scoreboard and the stat sheet, with a 60.5% field goal percentage and a 47.4% three-point percentage.

The offensive performance allowed the Tigers to hold the lead over their in-state neighbor the entire game, scoring 61 points in the first half alone.

Leading the ball game, Mulkey's squad was also able to take control of the ball, with only eight turnovers compared to Loyola's 31.

LSU also emerged as the leader on the defense, with 22 steals compared to Loyola's 3, becoming an aggressive defensive unit when needed throughout the game.

The statement made against Loyola New Orleans gave fans an early insight into what Mulkey's powerful roster will bring this season at the LSU's Pete Maravich Center.

Strength In Numbers

Bella Hines 3, LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball take on Texas Tech in the 2026 NCAA Div I Women’s Basketball Championship at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Sunday, March 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The depth within Mulkey's squad shows that the team has more power beyond the starting five, with a full 11-woman roster.

Mulkey depends on a powerful rotation of 6 to 7 athletes on the front line, with four guards and a center and two forwards for the first line of defense.

Senior guard Mikaylah Williams stood out during the preseason matchup against Loyola, putting up 23 points, going 5-for-6 in three-pointers and 9-for-14 in field-goal percentage. Senior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley stood out on the defense, leading the team in steals with eight.

Just behind the team leader was sophomore guard ZaKiyah Johnson with 22 points, who went 10-for-16 from the field, quickly showing that she can compete with the team's top-talent, despite being a younger addition to the team.

Johnson, while not featuring in the starting five, is a trusted rotation in Mulkey's system, along with freshman Lola Lampley and senior Lalia Reynolds.

The preseason was the first chance for this team to show off its talent, being able to compete against an overmatched opponent and hint at the success of Mulkey's sixth year in Baton Rouge.

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