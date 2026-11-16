LSU Women's Basketball Star MiLaysia Fulwiley Was Arrested After Texas Game

LSU women's basketball player Malaysia Fulwiley was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly striking an officer with a vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to East Baton Rouge arrest records.

Around 10:20 p.m., right near the end of LSU football's matchup with Texas, an officer assigned to control traffic and manage the counterflow - the city's scheme to relieve traffic away from campus - at the intersection of Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive allegedly observed a gray Dodge Charger weaving through traffic when another officer yelled for the vehicle to stop.

After stopping, officers identified the driver as Fulwiley and told her to back the vehicle up before asking her to hand them her license.

According to arrest records, Fulwiley put the vehicle in reverse and, after backing up, allegedly proceeded to drive forward, striking an officer with the front right of her vehicle as she was leaving the scene, according to WAFB.

She allegedly drove north on West Lee Drive before cutting through the CVS parking lot at the intersection of Highland Road, with officers following her, attempting to stop her vehicle.

Fulwiley was stopped on Highland Road when an officer stopped the vehicle by cutting it off.

Fulwiley and her passenger were removed from the vehicle before she was ultimately taken into custody, according to records.

She was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges, including aggravated battery, failing to obey police officers, flight from an officer, aggravated assault and resisting an officer.

“We are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter,” LSU said in a statement.

Fulwiley denied striking a police officer in two tweets on Sunday that have since been deleted.

“I would NEVER in my life hit a police ! WHY would i hit a police an run knowing who i am and what i do ! PLEASE DONT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE !” Fulwiley wrote.

In response to another tweet, she wrote: “nah the cop is literally lying i didn’t hit him at all.”

Fulwiley has since posted that her $20,000 bond has been released from the East Baton Rouge prison.

Fulwiley, a South Carolina transfer, is in her fourth season of college basketball. She started her career at South Carolina under Dawn Staley, where she helped the Gamecocks win the 2024 national championship and was named SEC Tournament MVP.

She is a two-time SEC Sixth Player of the Year and a three-time All-SEC Tournament selection.

She is starting her second season in Baton Rouge, averaging 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.3 steals per game for the 4-0 LSU team.

LSU is scheduled to play Troy on Monday in the PMAC. Her status for that game has not been announced.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.