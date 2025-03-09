The 2025 SEC Basketball Tournament Schedule and Bracket: LSU Tigers Path at a Title
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers wrapped up the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge after suffering a 66-52 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.
McMahon and Co. end the season with a 14-17 record after a challenging year with the program now shifting focus towards the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville (Tenn.) next week.
What's LSU's path at an SEC Tournament Championship look like?
The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:
Round 1 (March 12th)
Game 1: No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 16 South Carolina
Time: 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network
Game 2: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas
Time: 25 minutes after Game 1 on SECN
Game 3: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 15 LSU
Time: 7 p.m. ET on SECN
Game 3: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Oklahoma
Time: 25 minutes after Game 3 on SECN
Round 2 (March 13th)
Game 5: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. Winner of Game 1
Time: 1 p.m. ET on SECN
Game 6: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Winner of Game 2
Time: 25 minutes after Game 5 on SECN
Game 7: No. 7 Missouri vs. Winner of Game 3
Time: 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network
Game 8: No. 6 Kentucky vs. Winner of Game 4
Time: 25 minutes after Game 7 on SECN
Quarterfinals (March 14th)
Game 9: No. 1 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 5
Time: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 10: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 6
Time: 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN
Game 11: No. 2 Florida vs. Winner of Game 7
Time: 7 p.m. ET on SECN
Game 12: No. 3 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 8
Time: 25 minutes after Game 11 on SECN
Semifinals (March 15th)
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10
Time: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12
Time: 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN
SEC Tournament Championship (March 16th)
Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14
Time: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
McMahon and Co. will look to keep their season alive in the conference tournament with a Round 1 clash set against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
