The Biggest Transfer Loss For LSU Football Across Chaotic Portal Window for Tigers

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have reconstructed the roster in Baton Rouge across January with the program officially signing over 30 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

There was a belief that once Kiffin arrived in Bayou State that the "Portal King" would strike gold when he unleashed his treasure chest full of roster cash where he's now put America on notice.

Kiffin made the decision to depart Ole Miss for the LSU Tigers on Nov. 30 for a multitude of reasons, but the resources in Baton Rouge stood out when evaluating his options between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Courtesy of Khayree Lee's Instagram.

LSU flaunts the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, but the program has also seen a myriad of departures with over 30 players leaving Baton Rouge. Which player is the "biggest loss" for LSU?

The name that sticks out is offensive lineman Carius Curne - a former five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle - where he made an impact as a true freshman last fall.

The youngster wasn't perfect in the trenches by any means, but Curne showed promise along an offensive line that struggled to the highest degree.

The Arkansas native checked in as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he signed with the LSU Tigers last December prior to enrolling in January.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Kiffin's staff, it had Curne opt to explore options elsewhere.

Courtesy of Carius Curne's Instagram.

Kiffin ultimately revamped the entire room with eight offensive linemen hitting the Transfer Portal this offseason - including Curne - where he made the move to sign with the Ole Miss Rebels in January.

LSU saw a mass exodus this offseason, but of the losses, Curne sticks out as the biggest "loss" all things considered with the Bayou Bengals still eyeing players along the offensive line.

The Departures [34]: Transfer Portal Edition

- WR Kylan Billiot: James Madison Dukes

- WR Jelani Watkins: Arkansas Razorbacks

- CB Ashton Stamps: Arizona State Sun Devils

- DL Ahmad Breaux: Kentucky Wildcats

- CB Wallace Foster IV: Florida Atlantic Owls

- DL Sydir Mitchell: N/A

- RB Ju'Juan Johnson: Syracuse Orange

- RB Kaleb Jackson: N/A

- QB Colin Hurley: Michigan Wolverines

- OL Carius Curne: Ole Miss Rebels

- OL Coen Echols: Texas A&M Aggies

- S Javien Toviano: N/A

- OL DJ Chester: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Austin Ausberry: N/A

- OL Paul Mubenga: Nebraska Cornhuskers

- OL Ory Williams: Tennessee Volunteers

- LB Princeton Malbrue: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

- OL Khayree Lee: South Alabama Jaguars

- S Joel Rogers: UTSA Roadruners

- TE Donovan Green: Oklahoma State Cowboys

- WR Kyle Parker: Ohio State Buckeyes

- WR Destyn Hill: Tulane Green Wave

- OL Ethan Calloway: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB JT Lindsey: Ole Miss Rebels

- QB Michael Van Buren: South Florida Bulls

- DL Zion Williams: Texas Longhorns

- WR TaRon Francis: West Virginia Mountaineers

- K Aeron Burrell: North Carolina Tar Heels

- S Jardin Gilbert: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DL Walter Mathis: Auburn Tigers

- EDGE CJ Jackson: Vanderbilt Commodores

- OL Tyler Miller: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Jacob Bradford - West Virginia Mountaineers

- WR Nic Anderson - Kentucky Wildcats

