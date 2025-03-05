The 2025 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule: LSU's Path at a Title
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will head to Greenville (S.C) this week for the Southeastern Conference Tournament with the chance to take hardware back to Baton Rouge.
Mulkey and Co. will enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed and have received First Round and Second Round byes.
The Tigers will await their opponent with the clash set to take place on Friday, March 7 at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.
LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson will be out through the Southeastern Conference Tournament, according to Mulkey, while nursing what has been described as "shin inflammation."
LSU's leading scorer will be held out until the NCAA Tournament with the program remaining cautious with her status moving forward.
"I sat Flau'jae," Mulkey said on Sunday following LSU's loss to Ole Miss. "The doctor didn't tell her she had to sit. The trainer didn't tell her she had to sit. This started before the Texas game, and I encouraged her to sit then."
Johnson was seen in a walking boot on Sunday afternoon prior to the Tigers' Senior Day showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels.
"When your shins are hurting you," Mulkey said, "It's like your feet and your back. When they are hurting, you cannot mentally perform. I don't care how tough you are, how much pain tolerance you have — it affects you."
What are the seeds for the SEC Tourney? Which program is LSU likely to take on in Round 3? What's the SEC Tournament slate look like?
The Seeds:
1. South Carolina (15-1) (clinched double bye) (won coin toss for 1-seed)
2. Texas (15-1) (clinched double bye)
3. LSU (12-4) (clinched double bye)
4. Kentucky (11-5) (clinched double bye)
5. Oklahoma (11-5)
6. Alabama (10-6)
7. Ole Miss (10-6)
8. Vanderbilt (8-8)
9. Tennessee (8-8)
10. Mississippi State (7-9)
11. Florida (5-11)
12. Georgia (4-12)
13. Arkansas (3-13)
14. Auburn (3-13)
15. Missouri (3-13)
16. Texas A&M (3-13)
The SEC Tournament Bracket:
2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule:
Round 1 (March 5th – Wednesday)
Game 1: No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 16 Texas A&M
Time/Channel: 11 a.m. on SEC Network
Game 2: No. 12 Georgia vs. No. 13 Arkansas
Time/Channel: 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 3: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 15 Missouri
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 11 Florida vs. No. 14 Auburn
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Round 2 (March 6th – Thursday)
Game 5: No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 1
Time/Channel: 11 a.m. on SEC Network
Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Winner of Game 2
Time/Channel: 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. Winner of Game 3
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 8: No. 6 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 4
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Round 3 (March 7th – Friday)
Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Winner of Game 5
Time/Channel: 12 p.m. on ESPN
Game 10: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Winner of Game 6
Time/Channel: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 11: No. 3 LSU vs. Winner of Game 7
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 12: No. 2 Texas vs. Winner of Game 8
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Semifinals (March 8th – Saturday)
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10
Time/Channel: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12
Time/Channel: 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Championship Game (March 9th – Sunday)
Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14
Time/Channel: 3 p.m. on ESPN
(All Times Eastern)
