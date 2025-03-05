LSU Country

The 2025 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule: LSU's Path at a Title

Kim Mulkey and Co. will look to capture an SEC Tournament title, face challenging stretch this week.

Zack Nagy

Jan 19, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers forward Sa'Myah Smith (5), LSU Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow (24), LSU Tigers guard Shayeann Day-Wilson (50), LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (12) and LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) wait to be introduced before a game against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers forward Sa'Myah Smith (5), LSU Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow (24), LSU Tigers guard Shayeann Day-Wilson (50), LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (12) and LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) wait to be introduced before a game against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will head to Greenville (S.C) this week for the Southeastern Conference Tournament with the chance to take hardware back to Baton Rouge.

Mulkey and Co. will enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed and have received First Round and Second Round byes.

The Tigers will await their opponent with the clash set to take place on Friday, March 7 at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson will be out through the Southeastern Conference Tournament, according to Mulkey, while nursing what has been described as "shin inflammation."

LSU's leading scorer will be held out until the NCAA Tournament with the program remaining cautious with her status moving forward.

"I sat Flau'jae," Mulkey said on Sunday following LSU's loss to Ole Miss. "The doctor didn't tell her she had to sit. The trainer didn't tell her she had to sit. This started before the Texas game, and I encouraged her to sit then."

Johnson was seen in a walking boot on Sunday afternoon prior to the Tigers' Senior Day showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels.

"When your shins are hurting you," Mulkey said, "It's like your feet and your back. When they are hurting, you cannot mentally perform. I don't care how tough you are, how much pain tolerance you have — it affects you."

What are the seeds for the SEC Tourney? Which program is LSU likely to take on in Round 3? What's the SEC Tournament slate look like?

The Seeds:

1. South Carolina (15-1) (clinched double bye) (won coin toss for 1-seed)
2. Texas (15-1) (clinched double bye)
3. LSU (12-4) (clinched double bye)
4. Kentucky (11-5) (clinched double bye)
5. Oklahoma (11-5)
6. Alabama (10-6)
7. Ole Miss (10-6)
8. Vanderbilt (8-8)
9. Tennessee (8-8)
10. Mississippi State (7-9)
11. Florida (5-11)
12. Georgia (4-12)
13. Arkansas (3-13)
14. Auburn (3-13)
15. Missouri (3-13)
16. Texas A&M (3-13)

The SEC Tournament Bracket:

LSU Tigers Women's Basketball in the 2025 Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Courtesy of the Southeastern Conference.

2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule:

Round 1 (March 5th – Wednesday)
Game 1: No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 16 Texas A&M
Time/Channel: 11 a.m. on SEC Network

Game 2: No. 12 Georgia vs. No. 13 Arkansas
Time/Channel: 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 3: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 15 Missouri
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 4: No. 11 Florida vs. No. 14 Auburn
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Round 2 (March 6th – Thursday)
Game 5: No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 1
Time/Channel: 11 a.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Winner of Game 2
Time/Channel: 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. Winner of Game 3
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 8: No. 6 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 4
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Round 3 (March 7th – Friday)
Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Winner of Game 5
Time/Channel: 12 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Winner of Game 6
Time/Channel: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 11: No. 3 LSU vs. Winner of Game 7
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 12: No. 2 Texas vs. Winner of Game 8
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Semifinals (March 8th – Saturday)
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10
Time/Channel: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12
Time/Channel: 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Championship Game (March 9th – Sunday)
Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14
Time/Channel: 3 p.m. on ESPN

(All Times Eastern)

More LSU News:

Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land

The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target

Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Basketball