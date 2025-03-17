The Buzz: LSU Women's Basketball Forward Aneesah Morrow's Prestigious Honor
ATLANTA – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow is a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year trophy, announced Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Morrow was also a semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year earlier in the week.
The First Team All-SEC senior from Chicago has been one of the nation’s most dominant players this season.
She leads the nation with 13.6 rebounds per game and 27 double-doubles. She has 15 games this season with 20+ points, including a 36-point performance against Florida which set the LSU program record for points in a SEC Tournament game.
Morrow has also grabbed 15+ rebounds in 13 games, including four with 20+ rebounds (two 20/20 games). In eight games, Morrow has recorded at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.
A dominant player throughout her whole career, Morrow is leaving her name in the record books. She is one of two players in NCAA history with over 100 career double-doubles.
Her 1,665 career rebounds ranks No. 4 all-time in NCAA DI history. She is also one of eight players in NCAA DI history with 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds.
2025 Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist:
Georgia Amoore, Kentucky
Lauren Betts, UCLA
Madison Booker, Texas
Paige Bueckers, UConn
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State
Olivia Miles, Notre Dame
Aneesah Morrow, LSU
Hailey Van Lith, TCU
JuJu Watkins, USC
Morrow Named Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist
LSU’s Aneesah Morrow is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award which is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Morrow’s defensive impact has come in a variety of ways this season. Morrow ranks No. 4 nationally with 8.5 defensive rebounds per game, limiting opponents second chance opportunities. She also grabs 2.6 steals per game which ranks in the top-25 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC.
Morrow leads the country with 27 double-doubles this season. She also leads the country in rebounds (13.6 rpg) and offensive rebounds (5.2 orpg). Morrow is the only player this season with over 550 points and 400 rebounds.
The senior from Chicago is leaving her name in the record books as one of the top players in women’s college basketball history. With 101 career double-doubles, Morrow is just the second player in NCAA DI history to reach the century mark in double-doubles. With 1,665 career rebounds, she ranks No. 4 in NCAA DI history (she is 47 rebounds shy of No. 3). Morrow is also one of only eight players in NCAA DI history with 2,500+ career points and 1,500+ career rebounds.
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists
Lauren Betts, UCLA
Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee
Rori Harmon, Texas
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Aneesah Morrow, LSU
Sedona Prince, TCU
JJ Quinerly, West Virginia
Taylor Thierry, Ohio State
Makayla Timpson, Florida State
JuJu Watkins, USC
(Via LSU Press Release)
