The Decision Is In: LSU Star Flau'Jae Johnson Chooses Between Return or WNBA Draft
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will work through a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program set to bring in multiple newcomers.
Mulkey and Co. signed the No. 1 Recruiting Class in America last December and all signs point towards LSU hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal with force.
But the program will also look to retain the talent on its current roster and it starts with junior guard Flau'Jae Johnson.
The Georgia native has one season of eligibility remaining, but also has the chance to enter the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Before making any decisions, Johnson took time to reflect on the journey of the Tigers' season and what it's meant to her along the way following the program's Elite Eight loss to UCLA.
"First, I want to just want to thank God. Like, I feel like this season I went through so much, and I really, like, overcame a lot. You know what I'm saying? I feel like the number one thing is my relationship with God," Johnson said on Sunday.
"Like, it got so much better because that's who I ran to when stuff got hard. Then when I went to God, I was able to open up to my teammates, I was able to open up to Coach Mulkey, and I thought I became a better person.
"I became -- I really became a leader. That's who I am at heart, and that's -- like, I want to continue to be a better person.
"So we had success, we made history, but man, I have sisters for life and God, man, he's so good. Like, even in this moment of defeat, like, I'm still, like, thank you, Jesus, for the opportunity, you know? So I think there's a lot to be learned from this.
"Definitely going to sit back and learn, but just gained so much perspective from this year. It was beautiful."
Johnson has been instrumental in assisting head coach Kim Mulkey in building the LSU program across her first four seasons at the helm.
Mulkey dove into Johnson's impact on LSU and what it means to have her in Baton Rouge.
"I remember when I took the LSU job, Flau'Jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU. I had not coached and won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU," Mulkey said.
"So she jump-started our program, really. And then the portal helped us. We brought in Angel and lots of other players. But Flau'Jae was a high school All-American and we got her. So I'm forever indebted to Flau'Jae Johnson."
Now, the decision is in.
Johnson will bypass the 2025 WNBA Draft and return to college for one more season, according to a report from the Athletic.
Johnson is coming off of a career year for LSU after averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 46.4 percent shooting from the field.
Now, all signs point towards the star guard headlining LSU's 2025-26 roster after making the decision to return to college next season.
