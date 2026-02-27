LSU Football Surging for Ex-Notre Dame Fighting Irish Commit Amid Lane Kiffin Pursuit

Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin is back on the market after reopening his recruitment process last month with multiple powerhouse programs in pursuit of the coveted defender.

McGaskin, a Top-15 linebacker in America, has ascended into one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment after backing off of a pledge to Notre Dame in January.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles and Auburn Tigers, among several others, with the Georgia Bulldogs recently getting in on the action.

Across his true freshman season in 2023, McGaskin logged 142 tackles with 13 stops for loss and two forced fumbles where he earned All-State honors as a youngster at the varsity level.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign and it was much of the same where he once again surpassed the century mark with 130 total tackles- including 21 tackles for loss - four sacks and three forced fumbles.

“He diagnoses plays so fast that it allows him to play faster,” McGaskin's defensive coordinator recently told Rivals last year. “He’s amazing to watch sometimes. He’s got a quick first step, so as soon as he sees the hole open up, it’s a tackle for loss every time.

"There are plays where he body slams kids sometimes. He’s getting there so fast. Athletically, his quick trigger and how fast he diagnoses plays are what make him such an elite-level linebacker.”

Courtesy of Ellis McGaskin on Instagram.

Now, after three consecutive strong seasons on the high school scene, McGaskin has piqued the interest of multiple programs. That includes Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

The Bayou Bengals are putting a foot on the gas for the prized defensive weapon where he's now locked in an official visit with the LSU program.

McGaskin will be back in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 19-21 as he takes a closer look at the Tigers as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process.

Now, with the LSU Tigers looking to continue building momentum for the Alabama native, a multi-day stay has been solidified with Kiffin and Co. looking to make a move.

