Latest Update on No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Will Have LSU Football Fans Fired Up

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal with the program locking in an official visit this offseason.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns that have the advantage heading into a pivotal stretch after earning the five-star's commitment on Nov. 29 - one day before Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers job.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, LSU is looking to build momentum ahead of a pivotal offseason stretch where Royal has locked in official visits with the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators. and Tennessee Volunteers.

The No. 1 wide receiver in America will be in Baton Rouge on a multi-day stay from May 28-30.

Kiffin and the new-look LSU Tigers coaching staff continue looking to build a wall around Louisiana on the recruiting scene with Royal emerging as the top priority for the program this offseason.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: