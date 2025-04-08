LSU Country

The Final AP Top-25 Poll: Where Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Landed

Mulkey and Co. finish with a Top-10 ranking, prepare for critical offseason in Baton Rouge.

Zack Nagy

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey walks the sideline during the first half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the UCLA Bruins at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey walks the sideline during the first half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the UCLA Bruins at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program set to reload the roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Mulkey and Co. secured their first Transfer Portal commitment on Monday following 6-foot-5 freshman Kate Koval's decision to make the move to LSU.

“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Mulkey said.

“Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”

Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.

Now, it's about continuing to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal and stacking talent ahead of next season.

"As competitors, nothing softens the blow that you're this close to another Final Four (indicating), but being old like I am and being around awhile, I've learned to keep perspective," Mulkey said following LSU's Elite Eight loss.

"And time will help me think about things through the course of the year on things that we did that were really amazing, and -- and the portal, right?

"It's time to get in the portal. This one leaves, this one goes, this one comes. So next year we'll start this thing up again and see what kind of team you have and go to work."

After the UCONN Huskies took home the National Championship on Sunday, the final AP Poll has been released with the LSU Tigers landing in the Top-10.

Where did the Tigers land?

The final AP poll of the season can be seen below:

(Parentheses are first place votes)

  1. UConn Huskies (31)
  2. South Carolina Gamecocks
  3. UCLA Bruins
  4. Texas Longhorns
  5. Southern Cal Trojans
  6. TCU Horned Frogs
  7. Duke Blue Devils
  8. LSU Tigers
  9. NC State Wolfpack
  10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  11. Oklahoma Sooners
  12. Maryland Terrapins
  13. Kansas State Wildcats
  14. North Carolina Tar Heels
  15. Tennessee Lady Volunteers
  16. Kentucky Wildcats
  17. Ole Miss Rebels
  18. Baylor Bears
  19. Ohio State Buckeyes
  20. Alabama Crimson Tide
  21. West Virginia Mountaineers
  22. Florida State Seminoles
  23. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
  24. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  25. Michigan Wolverines

More LSU News:

Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land

The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target

Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Basketball