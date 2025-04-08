The Final AP Top-25 Poll: Where Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Landed
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program set to reload the roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Mulkey and Co. secured their first Transfer Portal commitment on Monday following 6-foot-5 freshman Kate Koval's decision to make the move to LSU.
“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Mulkey said.
“Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”
Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.
Now, it's about continuing to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal and stacking talent ahead of next season.
"As competitors, nothing softens the blow that you're this close to another Final Four (indicating), but being old like I am and being around awhile, I've learned to keep perspective," Mulkey said following LSU's Elite Eight loss.
"And time will help me think about things through the course of the year on things that we did that were really amazing, and -- and the portal, right?
"It's time to get in the portal. This one leaves, this one goes, this one comes. So next year we'll start this thing up again and see what kind of team you have and go to work."
After the UCONN Huskies took home the National Championship on Sunday, the final AP Poll has been released with the LSU Tigers landing in the Top-10.
Where did the Tigers land?
The final AP poll of the season can be seen below:
(Parentheses are first place votes)
- UConn Huskies (31)
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- UCLA Bruins
- Texas Longhorns
- Southern Cal Trojans
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Duke Blue Devils
- LSU Tigers
- NC State Wolfpack
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Maryland Terrapins
- Kansas State Wildcats
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Baylor Bears
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Florida State Seminoles
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Michigan Wolverines
