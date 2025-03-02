The LSU Women's Basketball Injury Report: Flau'Jae Johnson's Status Update
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue preparation for an SEC battle against the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Mulkey and Co. come in as the No. 7 ranked team in America with Sunday's clash against the Rebels serving as Senior Day for the program.
LSU will honor four seniors at halftime of Sunday’s game; Amani Bartlett, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Aneesah Morrow and Last-Tear Poa.
Bartlett and Poa were both on LSU’s 2023 national championship roster and Bartlett is the first player to play all four seasons under fourth-year LSU head coach Kim Mulkey.
Morrow is leaving her name scattered across the NCAA DI record book. Day-Wilson is in her only season at LSU and has started 20 games this season.
The Tigers will be well represented in the regular season finale, but will be without a key contributor on Sunday afternoon.
LSU's leading scorer, Flau'Jae Johnson, has been ruled out for the clash against Ole Miss as she continues nursing a lower-body injury.
Johnson has four games this season with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while being one of three LSU players over the past 25 seasons with multiple 25 point - 5 rebound - 5 assist games in a season.
The coveted guard's scoring has jumped from 14.9 points per game last season to 18.9 points per game as LSU’s leading scorer this season. She is also grabbing more rebounds and has four double-doubles on the year.
The Tigers are locked in to the No. 3 seed for the SEC Tournament next week. Depending on the result in the PMAC on Sunday and across the league, Ole Miss, a team who has spent time in the AP Poll this season and is currently receiving votes, will be either the No. 7 or No. 8 seed next week.
LSU is coming off an overtime loss at No. 20 Alabama. Mikaylah Williams scored a team-high 22 points and surpassed 1,000 in her career. She hit the shot the tie the game and send it the overtime.
Mulkey and the Tigers will tipoff against the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
