The LSU Women's Basketball Injury Report: Status Update on Aneesah Morrow
Kim Mulkey and the No. 7 ranked LSU Tigers will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night in a Southeastern Conference clash in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Mulkey and Co. will look to bounce back following a loss to the Texas Longhorns on Sunday afternoon in a thrilling Top-5 matchup.
Now, looking ahead, the Tigers could be without star forward Aneesah Morrow after popping up on the Injury Report on Wednesday night.
Morrow was placed on the Wednesday edition of the Injury Report with the cause being undisclosed. She's listed as "questionable" for the matchup.
The LSU Tigers will look to get back on track on Thursday night, and with Morrow's availability in question, it certainly draws for concern heading into the matchup.
She has recorded 15+ rebounds in 13 games this season while playing a key role for LSU to average over 19 second chance points per game. Morrow ranks No. 2 in the country with 5.3 offensive rebounds per game.
The star forward is averaging 18.1 points per game and leads the country with 14.4 rebounds per game and 22 double-doubles.
With four games left in the regular season, LSU is looking to secure a top-four finish in the conference and a double-bye for the SEC Tournament.
The Tigers are in currently in third place and still have games against fourth-place Kentucky in Lexington, fifth-place Alabama in Tuscaloosa and sixth-place Ole Miss for senior-day in the PMAC.
The Tigers are coming off a loss in a top-five matchup at Texas. LSU led by 12 with four minutes left in the third quarter, but the Longhorns battled back to beat the Tigers.
Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams each scored 15+ points, but no other player for LSU scored more than three.
Morrow notched her fourth game this season with 20 rebounds and Johnson extended her double-digit scoring streak to 36 games.
Georgia has struggled this season as one of three SEC teams with only two wins in conference play this year. The two teams Georgia has beat – Arkansas and Missouri – are the two other team with just two wins in SEC play.
More LSU News:
The Breakdown: LSU Football Holds No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC
LSU Football "Firmly in the Mix" for Coveted Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commitment
Three Observations From LSU Baseball's Opening Weekend Sweep
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.