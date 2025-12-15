LSU Football's Defensive Backfield Takes Hit Amid Transfer Portal, NFL Draft Entries

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are preparing to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force in January with a myriad of players departing the program this offseason.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the new shot-caller of the program began attacking the recruiting trail with an impressive 2026 Signing Class as he put his touch on the roster, but now all focus is on the moves the coaching staff will make in the portal.

"I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference.

The defensive backfield will be a unit to watch in the free agent market with the Tigers set to lose multiple pieces to both the Transfer Portal and 2026 NFL Draft.

LSU returns DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland at cornerback along with Tamarcus Cooley at safety, but there are newcomers that will be brought in to provide depth in the secondary.

Who's out for the Bayou Bengals so far?

The NFL Draft Departures:

No. 1: CB Mansoor Delane

Delane made an immediate impact in his only season at LSU after transferring from Virginia Tech, helping the Tigers produce one of the nation’s top defenses when it comes to defending the pass.

A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane made his mark as a lock-down cornerback for the Tigers with opponents rarely throwing in his direction.

In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs.

He didn’t allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.

No. 2: S A.J. Haulcy

Haulcy departs Baton Rouge for the 2026 NFL Draft after a strong season with the LSU Tigers after logging 49 total tackles, 4 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble.

The Houston Cougars transfer arriving over the summer where he made an immediately impact - immediately earning a starting spot in the defensive backfield.

Now, Haulcy will prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft with experts placing him among the Top-10 safeties among this year's group.

The Transfer Portal Departures:

No. 1: CB Ashton Stamps

Stamps is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after stepping away from the program in October, he revealed last week.

Stamps, who earned significant snaps during Fall Camp leading into the 2025 season, dropped down the depth chart come the regular season with Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, five-star freshman DJ Pickett, and sophomore standout PJ Woodland handling duties at cornerback.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

No. 2: CB Wallace Foster IV

Foster IV plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and will depart the program after two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

Foster, a former Top-100 cornerback out of high school, was listed as a three-star recruit with offers from a myriad of schools prior to signing with LSU in the 2024 Recruiting Class.

Across two seasons in Baton Rouge, Foster IV appeared in three total games where he logged one tackle with the program.

Now, the Louisiana native is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home for the 2026 season.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback earned offers from the likes of the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Miami Hurricanes out of high school.

