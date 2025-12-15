Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons with the program, he revealed via social media on Monday afternoon.

Raiola, a promising youngster that took on a significant workload across his pair of seasons in Lincolm, will have a slew of potential suitors lining up for his services.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder started the first 22 games of his Nebraska career before suffering a season-ending right fibula injury against USC on Nov. 1.

Across two seasons, Raiola completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

As the starter leading the Cornhuskers, Nebraska went 13-9 overall and 6-9 against Big Ten opponents with a significant workload put on his back.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws from the pocket during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

This season, Raiola completed 72.4 percent of his passes (181-of-250) for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions. The completion percentage is a Nebraska season record where the former five-star recruit handled business in multiple areas.

Now, with Raiola entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as one of the most sought-after quarterbacks available, initial reports indicate the Oregon Ducks could be a school to watch, but could LSU get involved here?

Sources have mentioned Oregon as an early school of interest for Dylan Raiola and his camp. https://t.co/kGJ1S22Kpi pic.twitter.com/BXG37kXzHx — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 15, 2025

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has proven to be a quarterback guru where Raiola's development could skyrocket in his system.

After propelling signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss from a Division II All-American to a player that landed in the Top-10 of the Heisman Trophy voting, there could be intrigue from Raiola after seeing the players Kiffin has produced at the quarterback position.

The Tigers will be in the market for a quarterback in January - potentially even two - where multiple potential suitors will be on the program's radar.

"I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference.

Could Raiola be one to monitor? Time will tell, but the current expectation is that there will be a flurry of schools in the race.

