The Recap: LSU Women's Basketball Takes Down Texas A&M Aggies 98-54 in SEC Clash

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – For the fourth-straight game, the sixth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team collected a Southeastern Conference win by downing the Texas A&M Aggies, 98-54, inside Reed Arena Thursday night.

With the victory, LSU picked up its fourth-straight win, improving its record to 18-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC. With the loss, Texas A&M dropped to 8-7 overall and 1-5 in league play.

LSU returns to action Monday, Jan. 26, when it hosts the Florida Gators inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. CT. The contest will be televised on SEC Network with Roy Philpott (pxp) and Nell Fortner (analyst) on the call.

Tiger fans are encouraged to tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

Junior MiLaysia Fulwiley and freshman Grace Knox led the Tigers’ scoring attack with 23 points and 19 points, respectively. Fulwiley was all over the stat sheet, recording one rebound, four assists, and five steals. She went 8-of-13 from the field, 3-of-6 from the three-point line and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

In addition to her 19 points, Knox had one rebound and went a perfect 9-for-9 from the field with one made free throw.

Senior Amiya Joyner recorded her sixth double-double of the season and the 47th of her collegiate career. Joyner finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

LSU’s perfect night on 20-of-20 free throw attempts against the Aggies matched the program record set at Tennessee on Feb. 13, 1988.

Joining Fulwiley, Knox and Joyner, sophomores Jada Richard (11) and Kate Koval (15) had double digits in scoring.

At the first media timeout, LSU led A&M nine to eight through the first five-and-a-half minutes. The Aggies got the scoring started with a made jumper. It was a slow start for both offensive units, but the Tigers came out of the timeout with three straight possessions that Fulwiley nailed a three-pointer.

In the second portion of the quarter, LSU went on a 12–3 run courtesy of Fulwiley’s threes and Richard’s own three ball.

The Tigers held the 21-12 advantage over the Aggies at the end of the first quarter.

LSU started the second quarter on an 11-3 scoring run, extending its lead to 18 points through the period’s media timeout. Through the first six minutes of the quarter, the Tigers held the Aggies to a lone three-pointer and continued that effort until the close of the first half. LSU went into the locker room with a 41-22 lead.

Fulwiley paced the offense in scoring with 16 first half points, going 6-for-9 from the field and knocked down 3-of-6 from behind the arc. Fulwiley’s three treys marked the first game since Louisiana Tech she recorded one. Richard finished the half with seven points, four rebounds and two steals.

In the third quarter, LSU was able to keep the Aggies at arm’s length, outscoring the opponent 18-13 through the first 4:14 of the quarter. Both starting post players in Joyner and Knox led the way in the third quarter with seven and 11 points, respectively.

LSU finished the third period on a 16-6 run that gave the Tigers a 37 point lead to end the quarter. The visiting team led 78-41. LSU closed out the ballgame with a 44-point victory at 98-54.

