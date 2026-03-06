LSU Women's Basketball Dismantles Oklahoma Sooners, Sets Up South Carolina Rematch

GREENVILLE, SC. – The fourth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team defeated the fifth-ranked Oklahoma, 112-78, on Sunday afternoon inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, March 7th for the SEC Tournament Semifinal to face No. 1 South Carolina. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. CT inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

LSU got the 12-3 lead out of the gates. Oklahoma attempted to close the deficit and claim the lead, but LSU held steady. The Tigers ended the half on a 13-3 run to go into break with a sizable lead. LSU held the 45-33 advantage over Oklahoma at halftime.

The Tigers shot 53.1 percent on 17-of-32 shots. LSU was able to get 18 points off of turnovers. The Sooners shot 25.7 percent on 9-of-35 shots from the field. LSU knocked down five treys while Oklahoma went 3-of-12. The Sooners outrebounded the Tigers 24-21.

The Tigers pushed its momentum, going on a 11-point surge to further separate. LSU scored 67 while Oklahoma had 45 in the second half. LSU shot 25-of-48 (52.1%) while Oklahoma was 17-of-37 (45.9%). The Tigers had eight three-pointers while the Sooners drained two. LSU outrebounded Oklahoma 26-21.

LSU’s unselfish play led to 10 Tigers finding the scoring column. Flau’Jae Johnson hit 2,000 career points, scoring 21 points on 8-of-15 shots and four treys.

MiLaysia Fulwiley led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points on 7-of-18 from the field and eight assists. Mikaylah Williams earned 14 points along with two treys. Jada Richard and Bella Hines also scored double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Sooners were led by Aaliyah Chavez with 20 points on 6-of-16 shots and two three-pointers.

*This story will be updated*.

