The Updated Women's SEC Tournament Bracket: LSU Tigers Set to Face Florida Gators
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will begin their quest at an SEC Tournament Championship on Friday night in Greenville (S.C.) with a matchup against the Florida Gators.
Mulkey and Co. received byes in Rounds 1 and 2 after entering the tournament as the No. 3 seed.
For the Tigers, they'll be without star guard Flau'Jae Johnson for the weekend while she nurses a lower-body injury, according to Mulkey.
LSU's leading scorer will be held out until the NCAA Tournament with the program remaining cautious with her status moving forward.
"I sat Flau'jae," Mulkey said on Sunday following LSU's loss to Ole Miss. "The doctor didn't tell her she had to sit. The trainer didn't tell her she had to sit. This started before the Texas game, and I encouraged her to sit then."
Johnson was seen in a walking boot on Sunday afternoon prior to the Tigers' Senior Day showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels.
"When your shins are hurting you," Mulkey said, "It's like your feet and your back. When they are hurting, you cannot mentally perform. I don't care how tough you are, how much pain tolerance you have — it affects you."
Now, LSU is prepared for a clash against Florida following the Gators' Round 2 upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
What does LSU's tournament path look like?
The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:
Round 1:
Game 1: No. 9 Tennessee 77, No. 16 Texas A&M 37
Game 2: No. 12 Georgia 79, No. 13 Arkansas 74
Game 3: No. 10 Mississippi State 75, No. 15 Missouri 55
Game 4: No. 11 Florida 60, No. 14 Auburn 50
Round 2:
Game 5: No. 8 Vanderbilt 84, No. 9 Tennessee 76
Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 70, No. 12 Georgia 52
Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 85, No. 10 Mississippi State 73
Game 8: No. 11 Florida 63, No. 6 Alabama 61
Quarterfinals:
Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina 84, No. 8 Vanderbilt 63
Game 10: No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Oklahoma
Date/Time: March 7th, 2:30 PM ET
Channel: ESPN
Game 11: No. 2 Texas vs. Ole Miss
Date/Time: March 7th, 6:00 PM ET
Channel: SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 LSU vs. Florida
Date/Time: March 7th, 8:30 PM ET
Channel: SEC Network
Semifinals:
Game 13: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Winner of Game 10
Date/Time: March 8th, 4:30 PM ET
Channel: ESPN2
Game 14: Winners of Game 11, 12
Date/Time: March 8th, 7:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN2
SEC Tournament Championship:
Game 15: Winners of Games 13 & 14
Date/Time: March 9th, 3:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN
