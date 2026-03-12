No. 1 Offensive Lineman in America Locks in Major Visits to LSU Football, Georgia

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Mark Matthews has locked in multiple spring visits with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to receive one of their own next month.

Matthews checks in as the No. 1 offensive tackle in America - and No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - with schools fighting for his signature amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Miami Hurricanes, among several others, across his prep career.

"Athletic offensive tackle with the size, twitch and mobility to eventually anchor the left side of the line at the game’s highest levels. Aces the eye test with a streamlined build that has been third-party verified at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds," 247Sports wrote of Matthews.

"Only going to get bigger as he's tracking to start college before his 18th birthday. Very green from a technical standpoint and is still learning all the ebbs and flows of trench warfare, but flashes elite reactionary skills for someone of his stature and has limited issues finding leverage. Quick to get out of his stance and get to work. Frequently balanced and in control of his body.

Courtesy of Mark Matthews' X/Twitter.

"Can get caught thinking a little too much at times, but isn’t one to bail on a play and should only get more effective in his pass sets with proper seasoning. Must keep progressing and continue to improve play strength, but has a chance to emerge as one of the top offensive line prospects to ever come out of South Florida given what he put on tape as a sophomore and has shown in a combine setting."

Now, an unofficial visit slate has been locked in with the LSU Tigers set to receive one of their own in a major win for offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

Matthews is set to visit Texas A&M on March 20, Miami on April 2, LSU on April 7 and then Georgia on April 9 according to 247Sports' Zach Blostein.

LSU is gearing up for a significant offseason on the recruiting scene with the LSU Tigers set to host multiple blue-chippers to Baton Rouge.

