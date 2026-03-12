NC State Head Coach Will Wade Shuts Down LSU Basketball Rumors Amid Potential Reunion

North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade shot down the recent rumor mill surrounding a potential reunion with the LSU Tigers on Thursday following a loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament.

After dropping a clash to the Cavaliers in the quarterfinals round of the tournament, Wade was asked about his interest if the job became available in Baton Rouge - quickly reiterating his desire to be with the Wolfpack across the 2026-27 season.

"Is the job open there? No." Wade said. "Listen, let me be very clear: I'm excited at NC State. I was hired at NC State to do a job. This wasn't going to take one year.

"I've already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves long-term. I'm not on social media. I'm not into gossip. I'm not into any of that sort of stuff."

Despite a rollercoaster 2025-26 campaign with NC State across his first season at the helm of the program, Wade has a belief in the future of the program moving forward - reiterating that once again on Thursday after doubling down on his initial comments.

Just so we’re clear: LSU would have to pay $15.3 million — $10.3 million buyout for McMahon, $5 million to NC State — just to sit down at the table to have talks with Wade.



Just saying. https://t.co/MU2Yr7wfqF — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) March 10, 2026

"Look, we're going to win and we're going to win big at NC State," Wade added. "That's what we're going to do. That's what we're going to do moving forward. We have the resources we need. We have what we need, and it's on me and my staff to get the job done.

"Look, this year hasn't gone exactly how we wanted it to, but we're going to rally and we're going to work hard and we're going to have a team next year that's ready to roll."

Will Wade on LSU rumors:



"Is the job open there?... I'm excited at NC State. This wasn't gonna take one year. I've already met with administration about next year and some of the changes we need to make to put this program where it deserves long-term."pic.twitter.com/TnyPYSko2f — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 12, 2026

For the LSU Tigers, the program now faces the multi-million dollar question: Relieve Matt McMahon of his duties and open up the checkbook for the buyout or run it back for the 2026-27 season?

All eyes remain on LSU's administration with a decision set to come sooner rather than later, it would appear.

