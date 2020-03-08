A Look at the NET: Where LSU Basketball Stands Going into SEC Tournament

Postseason basketball is upon us and for the Tigers it means a clean slate, wiped free of its 4-6 finish in conference play.

Following a 94-64 win over Georgia to close out the regular season, LSU's NET ranking made a slight jump from No. 33 to No. 30. The win over the Bulldogs was crucial to the Tigers postseason seeding as it likely locked up an NCAA tournament bid.

Just how high a seed LSU can whip up in the tournament becomes the next question. According to ESPN tournament analyst Joe Linardi, his bracket currently projects LSU as a No. 9 seed come March Madness. Before LSU's win over Georgia, Sports Illustrated's projected brackets had LSU No. 8 in the South Region.

In Lunardi's updated tournament seeding, the Tigers would take on No. 8 seed Houston in the Midwest region, where the winner would take on No. 1 seed Kansas. While a No. 9 seed is a far cry from where this team was projected a month ago, there is still opportunity to build through the SEC tournament which starts this week.

Kentucky (No. 20), Auburn (No. 27) and Florida (No. 28) are the only other SEC teams with higher NET rankings than the Tigers as the SEC tournament approaches. Wins over one or two of those teams in the tournament would likely help improve LSU's seeding dramatically.

LSU is the No. 3 seed and will play Friday evening against either South Carolina, Vanderbilt or Arkansas. Coach Will Wade said after Saturday's win the team feels good about its position and looks forward to playing meaningful postseason basketball.

"We've got a puncher's chance but we have to put everything we have into Friday's game whoever that may be," Wade said. "We've got a good team and have as good a chance as anybody else who rolls into Nashville."