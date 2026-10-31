What LSU's No. 1 Recruiting Class Looks Like After Surprise Addition of Xavier Young

The LSU Tigers men's basketball team continues to make some major recruiting headlines a few days before the start of the 2026-27 season.

After landing a commitment from five-star point guard Reese Alston earlier this week, Will Wade and the Tigers are once again flexing their recruiting muscles in the 2027 class.

LSU has landed a commitment from five-star center Xavier Young, who will be reclassifying from 2028 to 2027. A product of Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff in Dallas, TX, Young is the No. 3 overall player in the state of Texas in the 2028 class, but that placement could change once his reclassification to 2027 is accounted for in recruiting rankings.

With the surprise addition to LSU's 2027 cycle, here's what that group currently looks like after the recent commitments.

Xavier Young Gives LSU Arguably the Top 2027 Recruiting Class

LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Amalie Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Young's addition alongside Alston has flipped LSU's 2027 recruiting class on its head in only a matter of days. The Tigers now have the No. 1 class in the '27 cycle, according to 247Sports' rankings.

While Young and Alston are the highlights, here what the full group looks like:

- Xavier Young, C (Five-Star)



- Reese Alston, PG (Five-Star)



- King Gibson, G (Four-Star)



- Ahmad Hudson, PF (Four-Star)

And the best part of it all? It's hard to imagine that Wade and staff are done with adding to this group. Basketball recruiting classes might often have only two or three commitments per team but adding one more piece to this current four-man class could be on the agenda for LSU.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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