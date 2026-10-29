LSU Continues Recruiting Success With Another Major Commitment

The LSU Tigers men's basketball team has had much of its focus on putting together a roster with the start of the 2026-27 season only a few days away.

But that's not stopping head coach Will Wade and staff from continuing to stack wins on the recruiting trail.

LSU landed a massive commitment from five-star point guard Reese Alston on Thursday, giving the Tigers their third verbal pledge of the cycle alongside four-star players in Ahmad Hudson and King Gibson.

The son of former NBA player Rafer Alston, Reese is the No. 1 overall player in the state of Texas in the 2027 recruiting class. He could have gone to other programs that have had more recent championship success but he's buying into what Wade has in store.

Reese Alston Could Change LSU's Future Trajectory

LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade points to his players to throw the ball in. The Florida State Seminoles lead the LSU Tigers 38-31 at the half of an exhibition game held in the Tucker Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the 2026-27 roster is full of players who will likely only be in Baton Rouge for one year before running out of eligibility, Alston's looming arrival will motivate other talented names to consider LSU next offseason and beyond.

Sure, Alston could very well end up spending just one year at LSU himself before heading to the NBA. But if he lives up to the hype as a one-and-done talent, other players around the country will want to join the Tigers if it means competing for a national championship alongside one of the best young players in college basketball.

That's certainly a topic worth discussing in further detail down the line but it's hard not to get excited about what's in store at the start of the 2027-28 season when Alston is officially on campus.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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