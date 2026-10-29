LSU Continues Recruiting Success With Another Major Commitment
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The LSU Tigers men's basketball team has had much of its focus on putting together a roster with the start of the 2026-27 season only a few days away.
But that's not stopping head coach Will Wade and staff from continuing to stack wins on the recruiting trail.
LSU landed a massive commitment from five-star point guard Reese Alston on Thursday, giving the Tigers their third verbal pledge of the cycle alongside four-star players in Ahmad Hudson and King Gibson.
The son of former NBA player Rafer Alston, Reese is the No. 1 overall player in the state of Texas in the 2027 recruiting class. He could have gone to other programs that have had more recent championship success but he's buying into what Wade has in store.
Reese Alston Could Change LSU's Future Trajectory
While the 2026-27 roster is full of players who will likely only be in Baton Rouge for one year before running out of eligibility, Alston's looming arrival will motivate other talented names to consider LSU next offseason and beyond.
Sure, Alston could very well end up spending just one year at LSU himself before heading to the NBA. But if he lives up to the hype as a one-and-done talent, other players around the country will want to join the Tigers if it means competing for a national championship alongside one of the best young players in college basketball.
That's certainly a topic worth discussing in further detail down the line but it's hard not to get excited about what's in store at the start of the 2027-28 season when Alston is officially on campus.
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for LSU Tigers On SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7