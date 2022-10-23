Recruits React: LSU Commits in a Frenzy Following Win Over Ole Miss

The Tigers' dominance Saturday night showed just how special this squad can be when clicking on all cylinders. With Jayden Daniels commanding the offense and Harold Perkins propelling the defense to new heights, LSU looked like a complete team against No. 7 Ole Miss, and prospects have taken notice.

Recruits are remaining positive with this program and the trajectory they’re on. Understanding they can make an impact and affect the future of this team, while also playing with star caliber players along the way, social media has been raving with reactions from commits and key targets.

Here is what social media is saying:

Jaxon Howard - 4-Star EDGE and 2023 LSU Commit

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 245 pounds, there isn’t much that Howard can’t do on a football field. His father being a second round NFL draft pick also puts him in great position as well. You can tell the natural instincts Howard possesses on the football field, which could play into watching film with his father.

Once Howard committed to LSU in early July, this program took off on the recruiting trail, setting the tone for the future of this program. The No. 1 player in Minnesota, the Tigers marched up to the north and stole one of their finest athletes.

But Howard is helping the Tigers in recruitment, being extremely vocal on social media. Here’s what he’s been saying:

Dashawn Womack - 4-Star Defensive Lineman and 2023 LSU Commit

At 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, Womack displays tremendous athleticism for his size, using twitchy movements to get to the quarterback. Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for Baton Rouge.

Also considering Georgia, Maryland and Ole Miss, defensive line coach Jamar Cain and Womack’s relationship they have developed over the last few months is ultimately what sealed the deal for LSU.

Womack is invested in the Tigers and it’s evident that he’s committed to what Brian Kelly and the Tigers are building in Baton Rouge. Here’s what he’s been saying on social media.

Darron Reed - 4-Star Defensive Lineman and 2023 LSU Commit

The LSU commit is a key piece to this 2023 class. Providing the Tigers with an intense, do-it-all DL, his presence in Death Valley this weekend can help continue to boost this class to even greater heights.

A look at what Reed had to say of LSU and the trajectory of this program: