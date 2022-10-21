LSU Commit Tayvion Galloway Bought Into Brian Kelly's Process

Tayvion Galloway is much more than a superstar on the field. The 4-star LSU commit is a family-oriented man of faith who is quickly finding his identity off the field. With success comes distractions, but Galloway doesn’t let anything interfere with the relationships he’s built.

Whether it’s spending time with his aunt and cousins or getting on the gridiron to put in work, Galloway has the same approach to each: be the best person or teammate he can possibly be.

It’s safe to say he’s doing that and then some. In the midst of a standout junior campaign at Chillicothe High School in Ohio, he’s starting to wake up the people who have slept on him. Galloway is emerging into a star and making his city proud in the blink of an eye.

The 2024 prospect is a Top 10 tight end in the country, but the rankings don’t mean much to him, it’s about his overall team’s success. Galloway’s mission is to win ball games for his school, which prompted him to shut down his recruitment and commit to the Tigers before his junior season.

“I knew early on in my recruitment that connections and relationships I built would be a big thing in my recruitment,” Galloway said. “Before Coach [Mike] Denbrock and Coach [Brian] Kelly went to LSU, I had prior connections with them at their previous jobs. Coach Denbrock was a real genuine guy. He showed me that he’s real and will do a lot to get me.”

“Coach Kelly, you just know he’s a great offensive mind. He uses the tight end and sends tight ends to the league year in and year out. That really helped with my decision a lot. I always thought I was an SEC guy, I always wanted to play in the SEC… It all really just connected for me. It was a great fit.”

Galloway’s commitment sent a shockwave throughout the entire 2024 class. Though it’s still early in their recruitment, we’ve seen a number of guys in the cycle already visit LSU's campus, and it’s easy to see why given the relationships Galloway is building within his class.

He’s vocal on Twitter. He’s a recruiter for LSU already. Pushing for guys to get to campus and check out the environment is a top priority for Galloway as he pushes to build something special in both his 2024 class and the future of this Tigers program.

“The reason I feel I’m so vocal with helping to recruit guys [to LSU] is because when I get to LSU I’m trying to compete for a national championship,” Galloway said. “I want to be able to bring a lot of other great athletes with me. Great people. Not just athletes. I’m just trying to help out the BK Effect.”

Galloway will be in town this weekend for the LSU-Ole Miss matchup as he takes in his first game day experience in Death Valley. Though he has been to campus for visits three times, he’s eager to get the chance to take in the atmosphere Baton Rouge has for game days.

He’ll be accompanied by fellow 2024 LSU commit Xavier Atkins. The two have set the tone in their recruiting class, developing relationships with other prospects, but for now they’re focused on getting to know each other better and this weekend will go a long way.

“I talk to Xavier Atkins and he’ll be visiting the game too,” Galloway said. “It’s a great opportunity to catch up with him and build our connection because we’re both committed and are going to be playing together one day. Can never start too early.”

With Galloway leading the charge in this 2024 class, the Tigers are in good hands. A player who is bought into what is being built in Baton Rouge, the elite tight end has the chance to be special once he arrives on campus.

Already bleeding purple and gold, LSU has an incredible athlete, but an even better person ready to represent the Tiger brand and lead the program for years to come.

“I’m all about the hard work and I’m fully committed to LSU,” Galloway said. “I’m fully committed to the grind and I’m fully committed to what Coach Brian Kelly has got going on at LSU. I’m going to do anything I can to make us better… Go Tigers!”