$29 Million Head Coach, Coveted LSU Football Target Drops Out Of Contention For Job
As the LSU Tigers navigate a national coaching search, the program has circled Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin as the No. 1 target on the board this fall.
The Rebels may be working through an unprecedented season in Oxford as the College Football Playoffs inch closer, but Kiffin has remained non-committal to the Ole Miss administration.
Now, Kiffin has emerged as the No. 1 target on the board for the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators with the pair of SEC programs looking to sway him out of the Magnolia State for the 2026 season and beyond.
But there are other coveted head coaches across America that have been labeled as "potential candidates" for the gig in Baton Rouge.
A name that has become a hot commodity this cycle on the coaching carousel is Arizona State shot-caller Kenny Dilligham, but the youngster has been seemingly eliminated from contention.
A look into what Dillingham said and the current betting favorites for the LSU Tigers head coaching job with the Arizona State shot-caller off the books.
Dillingham Silences Rumors:
“I mean, this is – like I said, I’ve said this from the beginning. My next-door neighbor is my sister. My parents live three doors down. You know, my wife’s parents like five doors down," Dillingham said.
“My wife is as competitive a person as you’ll ever see. She’s a person who wants to, you know, win national championships. She’s a person who wants to win. Like, she’s competitive and she loves ball. I mean, we flew and just watched late last night and just watched Bo Nix play in Denver, and then flew back so I could get back on the road recruiting.
"And she’s a person who is super competitive, and she wants to be able to compete and win national championships, win conference championships – just be in a position to win,” Dillingham added. “So, having the family support here, it’s a really cool thing.
“I mean, to be honest, I don’t worry about it at all,” Dillingham said of how he handles his name coming up in coaching searches. “I know the things that I want. I know my goals. I know what’s needed to achieve those things – personally, professionally.
"So, I don’t really worry about anything but our players… The things that matter to me are the relationships you build along the way. And so, I think, for me, I just kind of keep my head down, try to do the best job I can for our players because that’s what this is all about.”
The Bovada Odds:
- Lane Kiffin: Even [+100]
- Joe Brady: +600
- Jon Sumrall: +900
- Nick Saban: +900
- Jeff Brohm: +1100
- Jon Gruden: +1100
- Alex Golesh: +1300
- Frank Wilson: +1600
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
