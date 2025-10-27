ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly is officially out in Baton Rouge with the program pulling the plug on his tenure Sunday night.
Following a humiliating 49-25 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9, the LSU administration made the move to relieve Kelly of his duties as the decision-maker of the program.
LSU was 34-14 across four seasons with Kelly at the helm, including a 19-10 mark against SEC competition, and won three straight bowl games.
“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” LSU AD Scott Woodward said.
“Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game.
"I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”
Now, the rumor mill is swirling surrounding who the next LSU head coach will be after Kelly was let go on Sunday.
From Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin to Tulane's Jon Sumrall to Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, social media has been buzzing surrounding which head coach will be next to lead the purple and gold.
ESPN insider Pete Thamel believes Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin will be the top target for both the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators with the SEC jobs now open.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends.
"How that unfolds will be a fascinating facet of this playoff, for coaches like Lane Kiffin, maybe Brent Key, maybe Jon Sumrall or Alex Golesh. The timing does not line up for an easy transition.”
Kelly is officially out as the shot-caller in Baton Rouge with all eyes now on which head coach will lead the program next as Kiffin becomes a candidate for the gig.
