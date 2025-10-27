Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers parted ways on Sunday night with the program in Baton Rouge set to navigate a challenging next few months as the coaching search begins.
From finding a new decision-maker to keeping the current roster intact, the transition period in the Bayou State will be fascinating to watch unfold with multiple "must-have" players currently on the team.
There will be outside programs looking to poach, players exercising their options, and position coach changes as the transition period is navigated. How could it impact the roster for 2026?
Five Tigers LSU Must Keep:
No. 1: DJ Pickett - Cornerback
LSU five-star true freshman DJ Pickett was the crown jewel of the 2025 Recruiting Class in Baton Rouge where he has quickly lived up to the hype, but will he remain on the roster?
The piece to monitor will be what the next coach does with secondary coach Corey Raymond - who played a pivotal role in getting Pickett to the Bayou State.
Pickett is the No. 1 player the Tigers must retain with the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder emerging as CB1 moving forward for the program.
No. 2: Trey'Dez Green - Tight End
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green has emerged as a lethal weapon for the Tigers' offense in 2025 with his 6-foot-7 frame giving defense's fits across the first eight games of the season.
A former 5-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, Green has lived up to the hype in Baton Rouge across his sophomore season where he likely remains for the 2026 season.
No. 3: Harlem Berry - Running Back
LSU five-star true freshman Harlem Berry has quickly become as an integral part to the Tigers' offense in 2025 where he earned his first career start in Week 9 against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Berry pieced together a strong night when his number was called with 56 rushing yards on eight attempts [7 yards per carry] with a touchdown.
Now, it's imperative the staff retains Berry - a Louisiana native- for the long haul with the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Class making an instant impact.
No. 4: Whit Weeks - Linebacker
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks hasn't had the season many anticipated after turning in an All-SEC run in 2024, but the Tigers' captain is a must-have in 2026 where he likely returns for his senior campaign.
Weeks has navigated a difficult 2025 season with the injury bug plaguing him, but all focus is now on getting him back for next year. Could a potential change at defensive coordinator sway him elsewhere? It remains unlikely.
No. 5: Carius Curne - Offensive Lineman
The LSU Tigers signed the five-star offensive lineman last December after the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas made things official with the program.
It's no secret the LSU offensive line has been in shambles across the 2025 season, but the bright spot has been having a true freshman enter the mix with Curne earning the start against the Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies as SEC play ramps up.
The piece to monitor will be offensive line coach Brad Davis and his future in Baton Rouge. Could it impact Curne?
LSU is set to begin a national search for a new head coach with all eyes on Baton Rouge across the next handful of months.
