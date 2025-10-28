Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines following the news of Brian Kelly departing Baton Rouge as the program's head coach on Sunday.
After a 5-3 start to the season - including a devastating 49-25 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium in Week 9 - the LSU administration made the move to part ways with Kelly.
Following the news, the program in Baton Rouge revealed that associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson would serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season.
The move to make Wilson as the decision-maker is one that is notable given the elite recruiting abilities he has along with the respect of those within the Football Operations building on campus.
Now, with Wilson in charge as the university begins its coaching search, there are multiple orders of business in Baton Rouge.
A critical piece across the next few weeks will be keeping the 2026 Recruiting Class intact until the Early Signing Period in December.
After the news of Kelly's firing, multiple current pledges reaffirmed their commitments to the LSU Tigers - including a defensive weapon being heavily pursued by both the Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after a stellar junior season in 2024.
Geralds, a Top-15 defensive lineman in America, has reeled in offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, across his time on the prep scene.
But it's the Bayou Bengals that hold the verbal commitment after the Peach State defender went public with a pledge in August.
"With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.
"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.
“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”
The relationship developed with newly named interim head coach Frank Wilson - a savvy recruiter on the trail - set the tone for Geralds.
From there, he made his move and revealed a commitment to the Bayou Bengals after the program came swinging for the fences at the buzzer.
“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge.
"That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.
"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”
But the commitment decision hasn't stopped the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others, from keeping in contact with Geralds.
Despite the outside noise, Geralds has reaffirmed his pledge.
Now, the LSU Tigers will continue looking to chip away at other members of the 2026 Recruiting Class with the goal of keeping it intact until the Early Signing Period.
