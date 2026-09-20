Inside the Night Ole Miss Finally Put Lane Kiffin in the Rearview Mirror

OXFORD, Miss. — At 11:15 p.m. CT, Lane Kiffin emerged from the visiting locker room at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It was, at last, quiet on an overwrought Saturday night in the steamy South. A 10-month tempest of Kiffin’s own making had subsided.

Wearing a light green T-shirt and white sweats, a black backpack slung over his right shoulder, the biggest villain in Mississippi football history spoke for six minutes to family and friends under the stands. His emotions, as usual, were suppressed. Nearby, Kiffin’s quarterback, Sam Leavitt, leaned on family members’ shoulders and sobbed.

At 11:22, Kiffin was the last man on the LSU team buses, having completed a conflicted journey back to a place where he used to be a hero. At 11:24, motorcade police hit the sirens to clear a path for the buses to head to the airport. The man who popularized the recruiting catchphrase, “Come to the ’Sip,” left the ’Sip again, this time as a beaten man.

“Walked into a storm,” Kiffin said after his old team beat his new team, 32–24, in a game that was in turns dramatic, poetic and ultimately cathartic for the school he left behind. Everyone, to one degree or another, was glad the psychological payload of this game had been lifted. Kiffin included.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin said he was emotional heading into Saturday’s game against his former team, Ole Miss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was really emotional driving in on the buses for a lot of reasons,” acknowledged Kiffin, who went 55–19 as coach of the Rebels, elevating the program to national contender status before leaving for a bitter rival. “I’m not saying this because I lost, I would’ve said this anyway. A lot of emotions of gratefulness for this place and for those six years. It went well beyond football.”

A Southern Gothic story played out in this idyllic college town where William Faulkner attended school (without graduating) and later wrote several classics of that genre. Two Deep South states on either side of the Mississippi River had been pitted against one another in football over more than a century. After many years as peers, LSU became the superior program—capable of winning national titles, while Ole Miss’s fortunes waxed and waned.

Then the enmity was spiked by the perfect antihero protagonist.

Kiffin departed Mississippi for Louisiana in sacrilegious fashion, leaving a College Football Playoff team during the season, one more messy departure in a career full of them. He’s already hated in Knoxville for leaving Tennessee after one year. He’s hated at Alabama for losing focus during the 2016 playoff, preparing for his future job at Florida Atlantic, and being fired as offensive coordinator by Nick Saban. He’s hated at USC for failing to take full advantage of a Cadillac job and being fired early in his fourth season.

The hatred here would have reached an even deeper level had No. 7 LSU successfully completed its comeback from 17 points down against No. 8 Ole Miss. The Rebels jumped on the Tigers, taking a 24–7 lead into the third quarter, as the quarterback Kiffin fought for to gain an extra year of eligibility wound up tormenting his defense. Trinidad Chambliss displayed the holy trinity of QB attributes—arm, legs and impenetrable swagger—in compiling 365 total yards and three touchdowns.

LSU rallied, though, something Ole Miss fans had to fear in the back of their minds even as their team dominated early. One inexorable drive after another resulted in a tie at 24. Then Chambliss led the decisive scoring drive, finishing it with a 14-yard touchdown run at the 6:14 mark that nearly shook the Mississippi ground.

“This one meant a lot more than the other games,” Chambliss admitted. “I wanted this one really bad, and our team did, too.”

Ole Miss TD and two-point conversion to up by 8 😤



(via @OleMissFB) pic.twitter.com/MDSUmHDvsj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 20, 2026

After the go-ahead touchdown, score one for the former defensive coordinator who received a battlefield promotion to replace Kiffin last year, Pete Golding. Actually, score two for Golding. Up six, he kept the offense on the field to go for a two-point conversion—a gamble that would have left Ole Miss vulnerable to a loss in regulation if LSU scored a touchdown. But Chambliss got LSU to jump offside twice, moving the ball within 18 inches of the goal line, and the Rebels scored easily for an eight-point lead.

“If we can’t get half a yard—to get it to eight to make sure we don’t lose the game, and in the worst case going to overtime—then we shouldn’t win the game,” said Golding, who is now 5–1 at Ole Miss, with four of those wins over ranked opponents.

LSU still had a chance, driving inside the Ole Miss 10 in the final minutes. When a fourth-down Leavitt pass was deflected and intercepted in the end zone, a vitally important victory was secured.

Golding said his team’s goal “wasn’t just to win one football game. Yes, is this sweet? Absolutely. It wasn’t the Super Bowl. We didn’t make it to be the Super Bowl.”

Not the Super Bowl, but in some ways more satisfying to a program that has seen so many other SEC schools reach greater heights. Kiffin was supposed to be the guy who got it done at Ole Miss, and then he decided it would be easier somewhere else.

That turned this game into a hoedown, or heauxdown, if you will. Kiffin was famously referred to as a “hoe” in Mississippi last year, and the word—in either spelling—was plastered all over buttons, shirts and signs in Oxford this weekend.

A fan holds up a Lane Kiffin sign before Saturday’s game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When LSU arrived on campus, Kiffin was greeted with snide comments and a few hand gestures, as dozens of Ole Miss fans filtering down Manning Way caught sight of Tiger-printed motor coaches filing in. By the time the visitors pulled past newly erected barriers shielding their entrance to the southeast side of the stadium, a smattering of choice words rained down upon the turncoat coach.

By the time Kiffin emerged from the locker room—which, when he once had purview over such things, was painted pink—exactly 40 minutes before kickoff, the boos rose like a cascading wave. There were truthfully more phones than fingers extended by the crowd of 70,033 as he made his way onto the field, flanked by four cops who created a moving barricade.

Ole Miss crowd greets Lane Kiffin as he makes his way on the field 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qskgsCbA3N — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 19, 2026

In many ways, this scene—this entire weekend—was peak SEC. Nowhere else are the passions this hot. Nowhere else do the fans take things this personally. Nowhere else has had as many intraleague switches of allegiance: Saban coached LSU and Alabama; Tommy Tuberville coached Ole Miss and Auburn; Dan Mullen coached Mississippi State and Florida; Kiffin is on his third SEC stop.

As the SEC is fond of saying, it just means more. More feuding. More acrimony. More political involvement. Less shame. Less restraint.

LSU has been the league leader in lack of shame and restraint. Drunk on power, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry was the puppet master on a full-blown rogue operation at the state university. LSU began the season under threat of being expelled by the SEC after trying to get multiple former NFL players on its roster via court order and against conference rules.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry did make it to Oxford. pic.twitter.com/DCDIDoXyqo — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 19, 2026

Landry was in the stadium Saturday night, wearing a white polo shirt, jeans and purple-and-gold sneakers. So was the school president he handpicked from McNeese State, Wade Rousse. Dressed in a light purple suit coat, jeans and cowboy boots, Rousse glumly left the stadium carrying a styrofoam to-go box of food for the trip home.

As the game ended, Ole Miss did not miss the opportunity to troll the game’s ultimate troll coach, Kiffin. The loudspeaker blared the Garth Brooks song, “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

Gridlock prevailed in the idyllic Oxford square Friday. Cars couldn’t go anywhere or park anywhere. Pedestrians choked the sidewalks and crosswalks. Many who have been around here for years believed Saturday would be the most people in the city ever.

Ole Miss alum and Oxford resident Jennifer Simmons was among those on foot in the withering heat. She was preparing for an emotional maelstrom of a weekend.

“We’re psycho here,” Simmons says. “But LSU’s really psycho.”

The square is populated by local businesses surrounding a classic old courthouse, which has a jarringly anachronistic memorial to this state’s past. It honors the Confederate dead of Lafayette County with the inscription, “They gave their lives in a just and holy cause.”

Ole Miss fans walk through the Grove pregame on Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On one corner of the square sits The Library, a popular sports bar that stretches nearly a block. A small statue of famed Rebels coach John Vaught stands in front of the entrance, and flags of every opponent flutter along one side—when Ole Miss defeats that team, their flag comes down and is replaced by one that reads, “Rebels take the win.”

On Friday afternoon, the cover charge was a preposterous $100. Cash only. That drove many drinkers elsewhere, including two doors down at the Round Table on the Square. Two young men in the bar from New Jersey, Jared and Kyle, drove 17 hours for this game. They usually attend at least one big college football game a year, and this time the choice was easy, according to Kyle.

“As soon as Lane Kiffin went to LSU, I texted, ‘We gotta go to that game,’ ” Kyle says. “Because I knew it was going to be insane.”

Everything about this game was on overload—the stakes, the emotions, the prices, the temperatures, the sea of humanity. This is a town of 28,000, with a student population of 26,000 and an everyday influx of about 40,000 workers, shoppers, hospital users and other visitors—so roughly 95,000 people on an average day. The expected Oxford population on Saturday: 300,000.

“Everybody should bring a shoehorn, try to wedge themselves in here,” says Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, who is part Southern belle and part take-charge leader. The town is accustomed to swelling in size on football Saturdays, but this was more than could be adequately planned for.

“I don’t have a magic wand,” she says with a shrug and a smile. “Or a money whip.”

Tannehill does have an Ole Miss degree, and a zeal for the Rebels that she shares with the rest of the town and much of the state. They all have similar feelings about Kiffin’s heel turn from savior coach to deserter.

“I don’t think anybody would blame him for going to a program that he thought he could win national championships,” Tannehill says. “It’s throwing the hand grenades backwards as you leave that really was bad. This community embraced him and his family and his children. And he said in an article, ‘I needed Oxford more than Oxford needed me.’ And I think that’s true. And I’m glad that we were a soft landing.

“You could do like Tommy Tuberville and lie and just leave in the dark of night and nobody has any harsh feelings, because he didn’t try to burn it down when he left. Lane left everybody with a really bad taste in their mouth. The sense of Oxonians, it’s like, ‘He’s gone, can we move on?’ I mean, Lane just makes it real easy for people to want to hammer him. But that’s on him, not us.”

LSU coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field after losing to Ole Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The hammers were out all week. A Kiffin roast was held at The Lyric Oxford theater, with jokes that ran the gamut from hilarious to lame to obscene.

“Lane Kiffin and LSU are a match made in the deepest parts of heaven,” roast host Walt Karr said onstage. “A narcissistic vagabond seemingly destroying every relation that he’s ever had, and a fan base that would understand about three words of that description.”

Despite the simmering Kiffin hatred and natural Ole Miss–LSU rivalry, the vibe on the square Friday afternoon was relaxed. Tension was not palpable. Three LSU fans wearing Tigers gear walked around without encountering resistance, and had a defense line ready.

“Y’all can hate Kiffin, don’t hate me,” says one of them. “I didn’t do anything.”

There was abundant Kiffin hate on display in The Grove pregame on Saturday. Ole Miss’s famed tailgating area contained plenty of signage directed at Kiffin. A cardboard cutout of Kiffin’s head atop a giant corn dog was one of the better efforts, alluding to the odd SEC pejorative that LSU fans smell like corn dogs. A poster that depicted Kiffin and Saban, who countenanced his former assistant’s move to LSU, crossed the line of decorum in a tailgating crowd wearing dresses and khakis.

The Grove actually occupies two separate areas—one of which is more adult and genteel, while the other is more collegiate and feral. On the college side, amid crowds so thick that getting around was almost impossible, an LSU fan dared to wade in. An Ole Miss frat boy in a navy blazer and a red tie responded by clapping his hands an inch from the LSU fan’s face, then swiping the hat off the top of his head and throwing it several feet into the human mosh pit.

“Get the f--- out of here!” screamed another front boy. The LSU fan got his hat back and a physical altercation was avoided.

For the most part, though, everyone seemed too beaten down by the heat to be confrontational. Flushed faces and drenched shirts were the order of the day. Somehow, everyone rallied to turn Vaught-Hemingway into a cauldron of intensity—and then, finally, a volcano of celebration.

Two hours after the game, The Grove was mostly populated by workers scurrying to clean up the aftermath of an epic party.

A few strings of lights remained on for illumination. Beer and seltzer cans littered the landscape, and hints of cigar smoke lingered in the heavy air. Chandeliers were lowered from tents like flags at half staff, while folding chairs were being bundled like bushels of hay in preparation for the next home game, in October.

It was past midnight and into a new day—the day Mississippi put Lane Kiffin in the rearview mirror.

Just a few dozen Ole Miss fans remained. Waiting for traffic to dissipate, they soaked up the lingering of satisfaction from a day unlike any other in the program’s history.

“Kiffin got his comeuppance, that’s all we wanted,” says fan Keith Johnson, relaxing before making the drive to a family member’s house in Tupelo. “I’m glad the guy’s gone. I think he and LSU deserve each other.”

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