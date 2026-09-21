Lane Kiffin Explains Careful Response to Questions About Sam Leavitt

In the face of social media criticism and even some from the media, following Saturday’s 32-24 loss to Ole Miss, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin stood by his quarterback, Sam Leavitt.

The Arizona State transfer, who cost a reported $6 million to become the new face of LSU football, struggled out of the gate in Oxford. That was especially true in the passing game, as Leavitt completed nine of his 13 passes in the first half for just 46 yards. His most effective play against a swarming Rebels defense came via his legs.

Now though, as LSU looks to move past Saturday’s emotional loss, Kiffin and co. look to find a balance between letting Leavitt do what he does best and still execute the offense.

Where Things Went Wrong

“I broke that down to the team so they understand, because I think often players see social media or whatever, and I don't know what it says, but I bet it says this week,” Kiffin said. “Okay, man, they showed the open receivers, you know, and Sam not hitting open receivers in the game — probably three different touchdowns — but then I break it down to them so they see.

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a touchdown by quarterback Sam Leavitt (not pictured) against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Okay, hey, wait, that seems easy. Just throw the ball to the open guy for a touchdown. But when you get impacted early in the game by the rush, they did a really good job. …”

One of the biggest issues for the LSU offense was the Ole Miss pass-rush. Head coach Pete Golding’s unit found ways to affect Leavitt in the pocket, whether it be with a standard four-down rush or bringing simulated pressures and blitzes to speed him up.

According to Pro Football Focus, Leavitt was pressured on 50 percent of his dropbacks Saturday. It was during those 19 dropbacks that he struggled, completing just 55.6 percent of his passes for 47 yards.

However, against the blitz — which Ole Miss brought on 42.1 percent of dropbacks — Leavitt fared better, completing 69.2 percent of his throws with a touchdown. Although the game-ending interception did come on a play against the blitz.

“Confidence is fragile at every position, but especially at quarterback because it's the one position you've got to do your job with, potentially getting hit from all over,” Kiffin said. “So, and when you have success, a lot of the plays he was having success was taking off on his own and doing things. So it's hard to stay in there when that's how the game was going.”

And while Kiffin acknowledges that Leavitt did prove effective as a runner, finishing with 63 yards and a touchdown, there is still more work to be done.

“But he knows he got to do a better job of that, even in those situations, and deliver the ball on time and not try too much,” Kiffin said.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.