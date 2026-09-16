3 Matchups That Will Decide LSU's Week 3 Game Against Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels will be must-see TV on Saturday. Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford will be met with hostility, and both sides will bring intense energy.

The Tigers are 2-0 after wins over Clemson and Louisiana Tech. The Rebels are one spot behind in the AP Poll and are also 2-0 after defeating Louisville and Charlotte. This has all the ingredients for an instant classic with massive implications.

The headline will be Kiffin's return, but on the field, there are multiple exciting matchups to keep an eye on.

Princewill Umanmielen vs. Terez Davis

LSU defensive end Princewill Umanmielen. | Ethan Currie - LSU Tigers On SI

Princewill Umanmielen will also return to Oxford after spending last season with the Rebels. This year, Umanmielen is off to a scorching start with LSU. He has five sacks and 11 total tackles through two games.

He's a violent pass rusher and gets to the quarterback quickly. Whether he's lined up with left tackle Terez Davis or right tackle Tommy Kinsler, Umanmielen will be the priority. If he can pressure Trinidad Chambliss consistently, that would be a massive advantage for LSU.

On the other side, left tackle Jordan Seaton vs. defensive end Kam Franklin should be a fun matchup too. Franklin and Seaton are some of the best at their respective positions, but Franklin will have a tall task against Seaton, who rarely allows pressure.

Trey'Dez Green vs. Ole Miss' Defense

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has been susceptible to the big play this year. Their secondary has underperformed, and it doesn't get much easier trying to stop Trey'Dez Green. The 6'7" tight end is coming off a six-catch, 104-yard performance against Lousiana Tech.

If the Rebels can't find a way to slow Green down, the Rebels' defense could have a long day. Kiffin will move Green around to find the best mismatch and take advantage.

The Quarterbacks: Sam Leavitt and Trinidad Chambliss

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While they won't directly line up on the field, the quarterback matchup between Chambliss and Sam Leavitt could decide this game. Chambliss is having another strong start and will be a legitimate Heisman contender.

The Tigers' defense must find a way to get Chambliss out of rhythm by bringing extra pressure or disguising coverages. If LSU can throw Chambliss off his game, that would be a huge win for the defense.

Meanwhile, Leavitt has to protect the ball. He has four interceptions this season, and he cannot afford to give the football away. Every possession counts, and Leavitt should understand that on Saturday.

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