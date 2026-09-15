The Ole Miss Player Lane Kiffin Knows He Can't Let Take Over Saturday

It's finally time for the classic SEC rivalry between LSU and Ole Miss to meet again this season. The matchup looks very different this time, with Lane Kiffin and his staff's program flip from the Rebels to the Tigers.

After coaching Ole Miss for six seasons before the dramatic switch, Kiffin is familar with the program, the sense of play and even the players, as he was coaching them just 10 months ago.

Now, the players that Kiffin once coached are turning into his biggest competitors for Saturday's anticipated matchup, especially with one key player on the offense.

From His Player to His Problem

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss quarterback has quickly risen to the top of the rankings in college football, becoming a household name after his first year playing with the Rebels last season.

Thanks to the impressive coaching staff, who helped lead the team to their first playoff run in program history. The same coaching staff who will now return in Oxford in purple and gold this weekend.

Even without all the pieces that helped build Chambliss up, he's still a top-ranked quarterback in the conference, with his elite talent being a major influence on the Rebels' scoring production

Which Kiffin has recognized, knowing Chambliss as a mature quarterback who will be a problem for the Tigers' defense this weekend, to stop the offensive leader from taking over the matchup.

The Ultimate Test

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (5) intercepts a pass against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a historical offseason of bringing in some of that nation's top-notch talent, LSU's defense is ranked as the No. 2 unit in the nation, being the ultimate weapon to bring to matchups.

So far, the defensive side of the ball has held up to its impressive ranking, with holding opponents to only 24 points over two games, putting up 11 sacks, five pass breakups, and two interceptions so far this season.

As both of the two matchups were considered easier opponents, as LSU was the favored winner, the first SEC matchup of the year, on the road, against one of the best offenses in the league will be the ultimate test for the unit, being able to shut down the Rebels' chance of putting points on the scoreboard.

That means taking down Chambliss before he can become a scoring machine and take over the outcome of the SEC rivalry.

On the line, edge rushers Princewill Umanmielen, a former Rebel, and Jordan Ross must find their way around the line to get in front of Chambliss and add to the concrete wall that the line resembles.

The main attention will be on the linebacker room, which also includes a former Rebel, TJ Dottery, and senior veteran Whit Weeks, who must continue to be a quarterback's worst nightmare, even if it's a familiar face.

The duo has already had an impressive campaign so far this season, with 27 tackles combined over the past two matchups. But Ole Miss will bring the real challenge, knowing that if the defense can't defend, it leaves a major weapon for the Rebels to use in a complete takeover.

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