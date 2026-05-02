3 Reasons LSU's Trey'Dez Green Will Be College Football's Top TE Next Season

The LSU Tigers are looking to reidentify themselves under the tenure of new head coach Lane Kiffin, hoping he can lead them back to being one of the most feared programs in the country.

While many people are wondering what new things he will bring for next season, perhaps one of their best weapons, and arguably one of the most dynamic offensive players in the country, is already on the roster.

With lofty expectations for Trey'Dez Green, the Tigers' tight end could be a nightmare for opponents, and here are three reasons why he could cement himself as one of the top offensive threats in college football.

Freak of Nature

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

When you get to the college level, especially in a conference of the pedigree that the SEC is, nearly every athlete is going to be bigger, faster, stronger, and more talented than elsewhere around the country. For Green, though, that is taken to a whole different level in his measurables.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, he is a two-sport athlete who is also dominant on the basketball court and has the arm length and vertical ability to back it up. He runs like an oversized slot receiver while being strong enough to block on the line of scrimmage, making him one of the most dominant tight ends.

Kiffin Offense Combination

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Kiffin is known for having a dynamic offense, usually mixing talented rosters, with electric playcalling that schemes the players open. That's been the story of his coaching career, and now that he is in Baton Rouge, it will be no different as he looks to keep the same success.

During his time with the Ole Miss Rebels, tight ends have been a featured part of his offense, often finishing among the top five pass catchers on the team and serving as a weapon in the red zone. Pairing that with what Green has already shown with the Tigers is a match made in heaven.

Red Zone Effeciency

Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) scores on the two point conversion against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In a struggling offense this past season, Green was often the lone bright spot, especially in the passing game, finishing third on the team in receiving yards with 433 and leading the team with 7 touchdowns. Now, he looks to take that a step further with more talent surrounding him and a new quarterback in Sam Leavitt.

He's too big for cornerbacks and safeties to guard him in the red zone, and is too fast for a linebacker to be placed on him as well. Think of an early career Mike Evans, and how effective he was in the red zone, and that is the type of playstyle, and success, that could arrive from Green during the season.

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