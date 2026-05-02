Lane Kiffin's 3 Biggest Priorities for LSU Tigers After NFL Draft

Seven former LSU Tigers heard their name called at the 2026 NFL Draft. For them, their focus is on beginning a professional career in their new homes. For LSU, it's about replacing what just left.

Head coach Lane Kiffin prepared for this moment. He took the time during the offseason to land 40+ recruits, including the No. 1 recruit in the country, quarterback Sam Leavitt. But now that he knows who has gone, he has three main priorities to successfully plug those holes.

1. Replace NFL Talent

Detailed view of the LSU Tigers helmet against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Coming from Ole Miss, Kiffin has experience with players leaving for the draft each year. In his new home, the process remains the same. But at LSU, that means replacing top talent with top talent.

The draft opened up two wide receiver positions, a cornerback, safety, tight end, linebacker and quarterback position. Consider the quarterback position taken care of with the ASU transfer Leavitt.

Five wide receivers committed to LSU, including the No.1 ranked WR Tristen Keys as a five-star recruit. Another five-star, Corey Barber Jr. adds to the talent. Four-star Jabari Mack, Kenny Darby, and Jakai Anderson have also joined the wide receiver class. Adding on to the offense, tight end JC Anderson joins the Tigers as the No. 11 ranked TE.

For the defense, Kiffin has options. Four-star safeties Isaiah Washington and Aiden Hall were added, as well as four-star cornerbacks Havon Finney Jr. and Dezyrian Ellis. One of the most prominent recruits, five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown joins LSU to upgrade the defense.

2. Build Chemistry

Kiffin did well, as we can see. It's key to have an elite roster that produces talent on both sides of the ball, but the next step is managing it.

Chemistry is critical as few players leave and a lot are added. It's also critical for success. The team, with new coaching staff and new players have to find momentum - quickly - in order to see success in the fall.

Being able to find that groove, in the chaos of new faces, will also help the new and improved identity. In terms of the recent departure of the 2026 draft class, it's about Kiffin building a team that will not only bring home a win at LSU, but is able to successfully continue their career in the NFL.

The cycle will continue, as will the standard for LSU having first-round picks in the draft. The question is, will Kiffin be able to continue that cycle?

3. Identify Best Lineup

Once all that comes into play, the hard decisions come next. The former Tigers who were drafted in April left big shoes to fill. And it's up to Kiffin to decide which of his elite recruits will be the best option to step up.

That's not as easy as it sounds. Especially when they have yet to play on the stage of Death Valley. It's key that he finds which players can consistently contribute to the open positions.

It's no longer about stats from a player's former school, but about what they can do, as a new player with high expectations to live up to.

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