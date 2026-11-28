The LSU Tigers ended the regular season on a high note, getting a road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks to finish the year at 7-5.

It hasn't been the storybook season the Tigers were looking for, not even close to it, but being able to end on a high note, and potentially win eight games after the bowl game, is worth mentioning.

Here are my immediate takeaways following the regular season finale for the LSU X-X win over Arkansas.

LSU Can Never Have a Complete Game

LSU Tigers kicker Scott Starzyk (80) celebrates with holder Grant Chadwick (90) after a field goal during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything about the Tigers this season was built to succeed. From the offense to the defense, and even special teams. Everyone was given everything needed to be successful and was expected to be one of the best in the conference.

In the win against the Razorbacks, the offense and defense were strong, but special teams struggled. Starzyk missed an extra point attempt and a field goal this game, both of which were unusual.

That's The Style of Offense LSU Has Looked For

The Tigers have been a pass-heavy offense,e but they have exclaimed multiple times how important it is for the running game to be a focus and be the driver of success.

That was the key against the Razorbacks: running the ball 43 times, compared to just 34 passes. Even more so because of the ground game, they had 286 rushing yards and only 248 passing yards, putting an emphasis on exactly how this offense should be humming along.

Retaining Dilin Jones Will Be Critical

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LSU Tigers wide running back Dilin Jones (13) runs after a catch during the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Miguel Mitchell (24) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of that offensive success was Dilin Jones, the transfer running back who has been a bellcow all season, and was no different in the final game.

He had 23 rushes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, averaging an absurd eight yards per carry. His dominance at the running back position has been vital this season, and bringing him back next year remains critical.

Hard to Be Excited Over a Win

Winning is hard in college football, and that job is made even tougher in the SEC, where most teams have the funds and support needed to be competitive. That's what makes a win, even on the road, albeit against one of the worst teams in the conference, still worthy of being respected.

However, given the program's expectations, it's hard to be overly excited or happy. More was expected this year, and given the complete game the Tigers played, it's slightly tougher to swallow.

Time to Enter a Critical Offseason

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Tigers, this offseason will shape the future of the program and, perhaps more importantly, how head coach Lane Kiffin finds success in the coming years. Much like a year ago, he will need to replace talent on the roster, but this time, he will have ample time to find talent from the transfer portal.

Nailing the new additions, and maybe some coaching staff additions, will be critical to the program's future.

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