It's no secret that the LSU Tigers have been one of the more struggling teams this season in college football, at least based on expectations for the program entering the year.

With one regular-season game left on the schedule, the Tigers are looking to end on a high note as they hit the road to take on the struggling Arkansas Razorbacks.

Here is how to watch the matchup between the two conference foes.

How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas

LSU coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field toward a midfield tunnel after a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: LSU Tigers 6-5 (3-5 in SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-7 (2-6 in SEC)

LSU Tigers 6-5 (3-5 in SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-7 (2-6 in SEC) What: Final conference game of the season for both teams.

Final conference game of the season for both teams. When: Saturday, November 28, at 11:45 a.m. CT

Saturday, November 28, at 11:45 a.m. CT Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Arkansas) TV/Streaming: ABC

ABC Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. After a 2-0 start, the Razorbacks would drop the final 10 games of the season, with previous head coach Sam Pittman being fired after the first five games of the year.

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. After a 2-0 start, the Razorbacks would drop the final 10 games of the season, with previous head coach Sam Pittman being fired after the first five games of the year. Series History: The Tigers lead the all-time series 44-23 and have won the last four meetings.

Meet the Coaches

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas: This is year one with Silverfield at the helm for the Razorbacks after he spent six seasons coaching Memphis, amassing a 50-24 record during his time there, including two double-digit win seasons.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 122-58 all-time head coaching record.

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Spread: LSU -14.5 (-105), Arkansas +14.5 (-115)

LSU -14.5 (-105), Arkansas +14.5 (-115) Over/Under: 49.5 (O -112, U -108)

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Injury Report

Per the Thursday, November 26 report.

LSU players listed OUT : DT Richard Anderson, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II, LB Whit Weeks, DE Trenton Henderson, WR Jayce Brown, TE Malachi Thomas

DT Richard Anderson, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II, LB Whit Weeks, DE Trenton Henderson, WR Jayce Brown, TE Malachi Thomas LSU players listed as QUESTIONABLE: S Jhase Thomas WR Winston Watkins Jr.

S Jhase Thomas WR Winston Watkins Jr. LSU Players listed as PROBABLE: CB Aiden Anding, WR Jackson Harris

Arkansas players listed OUT : DB Braydon Lee, TE Maddox Lassiter, TE Gavin Garretson

DB Braydon Lee, TE Maddox Lassiter, TE Gavin Garretson Arkansas players listed as QUESTIONABLE: DB Brylan Green, LB Phoenix Jackson

DB Brylan Green, LB Phoenix Jackson Arkansas Players listed PROBABLE: OL Kavion Broussard

What to Know About the Razorbacks

It's been another season to forget for the Razorbacks, and despite it being year one of the Silverfield era, it hasn't seen much change. They struggle on both sides of the ball, ranking in the bottom half in points scored per game (18.6) and points allowed per game (28.4).

They do a good job preventing turnovers while being one of the better teams and getting turnovers themselves. That, combined with being a fairly disciplined team which could cause problems if the Tigers come out sloppy.

Both teams will be desperately looking for a way to end the season on a high-note.

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